Down the rabbit hole

I am easily amused – a trait some may characterize as weakness, but that I like to put in the “strength” column.
Occasionally, I’ll have trouble sleeping, and I’ll pick up the smartphone or tablet and look at humorous internet funnies until my eyes get heavy. A recent quote made me laugh out loud: “I always thought quicksand would turn out to be a bigger threat than it has.”
Yes! I grew up ever vigilant of quicksand, which has obviously served me well. I haven’t been consumed yet.
I paid little attention to other lifelong dangers, despite ample warnings. “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass,” which I read more than once as a kid, are brimming with subtle discouragements, all of which were lost on me because of another personal shortcoming… er, strength: I am easily distracted.
Although some might suggest he was luring us toward it, Lewis Carroll may well have been trying to steer us away from the rabbit hole. I’ve been inconsistent in what advice I’ve taken from Carroll. I have yet to come across a Jabberwock, but if I do, I have every intention to beware, my son. But rabbit holes? I jump down almost every metaphoric burrow I encounter. I think I might even look for them.
One day I saw what has to be the ugliest watch ever. Its face was large, and designed to look like a demented clown. The case looked finely crafted, but something told me it was a fake. The name on the dial, along with the price under a hundred bucks, tipped me off: Konstantin Chaykin. An authentic Konstantin might cost as much as a new Tesla – at least the base model with few frills.
I tracked down Konstantin’s web presence, and almost an hour passed before I came up for air. I’ve had a lifelong fascination with mechanical timepieces, and this particular craftsman’s work almost sent me to the state line to stock up on Lotto tickets.
I find myself knee-deep in some esoterica every day. I may get lost in “Brewer’s Dictionary of Phrase and Fables,” Webster’s Second – the prescriptive dictionary, before he got wild with the descriptive Webster’s Third – or some other doorstop tome.
I’ll stumble across an artist I like, and get consumed in digging up different examples of his or her works. Rene Magritte is my favorite, but Charles Bragg is right up there with him in my book, and is endlessly prolific.
There are cities that fascinate me. I have an online file folder with hundreds of different photographs of Florence, Italy – particularly Brunelleschi’s iconic cupola atop Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.
Once I was swapping instant messages with Brian Williams, a Dothan native now living in New York City, for a hometown-boy-done-good story about a play he was staging. He told me the address of the off-Broadway venue on St. Marks Place, and I got excited. “Brian, that’s just a couple of doors down from the two buildings on the cover of Led Zeppelin’s Physical Graffiti album!” He googled the record cover and was gobsmacked.
I’ve also collected photos from around Prague, and am always keep an eye out for images of buildings that still have “address icons” – depictions of animals or fish – from a time before residences were numbered. I also keep watch for examples of samizdat – the clandestine publishing of banned works from Czechoslovakia’s communist era.
I can be entertained by exploring the differences between trebuchets and catapults, the physics of pulleys and weight, offset printing, pirate radio stations operating out of the North Sea, or the history of photography. While many of the people I mix with from day to day might find such topics a bit oddball, I can always count on my friend David, an electrical engineer, to engage on virtually any sort of mechanical or scientific topic. I saw him at dinner a few days after publishing a recent piece about automobile transmissions, and he greeted me with a hearty, “Manual gearboxes!” We enjoyed a lengthy conversation about the inner workings of manual transmissions and differential gears in automobiles until the rest of the group was waiting for us to take our seats. I was greatly pleased to talk with someone who understands how it all works, and is able to describe it in a way that the mechanical illiterati could easily understand.
It doesn’t take much to send me off on an underground quest for information. The most recent came from an off-hand remark by a character in an old sitcom, who said that granola rocker Jackson Browne had written songs for and dated Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico long before he got famous. It seemed outrageous to me that, as a fan of both, I did not know this. It just couldn’t be true. (But it is.)
I’ve come to look forward to my excursions down the rabbit hole. But if I see grinning cat or a rabbit with a pocket watch, I’m making a beeline to the surface.
A few rabbit holes I’ve explored, and return to frequently:
- chaykin.ru – Only 46 years old, Russian clockmaker Konstantin Chaykin’s skills rival those of the finest timepiece craftsmen throughout history (at least in my opinion). If you have even a passing interest in the intersection of timepiece engineering and artistic precision, you’ll want to ramble through this site. Hint: the finest examples are found under the “private collection” tabs. With regard to prices, it’s truly a matter of “if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.”
- imusgeographics.com – Dave Imus has been a geographer for 40 years, and has developed a style of mapmaking he characterizes as closer to illustration than the science of cartography. I’d call it a marriage of both. Dave’s award-winning Essential Geography of the United States is perhaps the most accessible graphic depiction of our great nation. It’s lovely to look at, and as functional as any standard map.
- “Webster's New International Dictionary Second Edition” and “Webster's Third New International Dictionary, Unabridged” – Webster’s Second is a prescriptive text, in that it prescribes how language is meant to be used. The controversial Webster’s Third is descriptive, showing how language is actually used.
- “Brunelleschi’s Dome” by Ross King.
- “Brewer's Dictionary of Phrase and Fable (20th edition)”
- The Alabama Constitution of 1901 – With more than 1,000 amendments, the Alabama constitution grows like kudzu with each successive session of the Alabama Legislature. A deep look at the 120-year-old document reveals it’s every bit as insidious as the nuisance plant.
- “Writing Underground: Reflections on Samizdat Literature in Totalitarian Czechoslovakia” by Martin Machovec
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.