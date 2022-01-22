Down the rabbit hole

I’ve also collected photos from around Prague, and am always keep an eye out for images of buildings that still have “address icons” – depictions of animals or fish – from a time before residences were numbered. I also keep watch for examples of samizdat – the clandestine publishing of banned works from Czechoslovakia’s communist era.

I can be entertained by exploring the differences between trebuchets and catapults, the physics of pulleys and weight, offset printing, pirate radio stations operating out of the North Sea, or the history of photography. While many of the people I mix with from day to day might find such topics a bit oddball, I can always count on my friend David, an electrical engineer, to engage on virtually any sort of mechanical or scientific topic. I saw him at dinner a few days after publishing a recent piece about automobile transmissions, and he greeted me with a hearty, “Manual gearboxes!” We enjoyed a lengthy conversation about the inner workings of manual transmissions and differential gears in automobiles until the rest of the group was waiting for us to take our seats. I was greatly pleased to talk with someone who understands how it all works, and is able to describe it in a way that the mechanical illiterati could easily understand.