Drawing the short straw

I like this guy Vlad on the morning television program. He’s always happy and laughing and upbeat, and that’s pretty much all someone could ask for first thing in the morning. Vlad appears a little before 8 and goes over three stories during his segment, just before the commercial break followed by what I call “the walking intros,” when the hosts walk and talk at the same time.

On this particular day, Vlad was “on assignment,” and filling his spot was another guy with a big smile. He’s pretty good, too, but he’s no Vlad and he’s painfully aware of it. So I wasn’t surprised Friday when they panned back from him to reveal that he was wearing a suit up top, but shorts down below. I’ve known television personalities who have done something similar, but not like this. This was an actual business suit with the slacks cut off just above the knees.

They jawed about it for a while, and apparently one of the hosts had worn something similar once. These short suits are apparently all the rage in the islands. Good thing I’m not doing business in the islands.

That doesn’t mean I have anything against shorts. I’d wear them all the time if I could get away with it – particularly this time of year, when it seems we’re living in Satan’s sauna.

Years ago, when I was a teenager, I had a job as a stock boy in a warehouse. There were several of us, and a foreman, a wiry, elderly man named Lloyd who was never still. He worked like a man possessed and expected the same from everyone else. In other words, he was a good boss.

It was hotter’n hell in the warehouse. Even though the place was air-conditioned, a person would break a sweat just thinking about stepping through the swinging doors. One day in the middle of summer, I came to work in a pair of shorts and a Hawaiian shirt. Some of the other guys eyed me suspiciously throughout the day. Finally, one guy, Johnny, pulled me aside.

“Lloyd ain’t going for that,” Johnny said. I asked what he meant, and he nodded toward the shorts.

“Well, tough,” I said. “It’s hotter’n hell. If Lloyd doesn’t like shorts, he doesn’t have to wear them.”

At the end of the day, Lloyd called us all around to hand out the next day’s assignments. When he got to me he added. “…and don’t wear those shorts tomorrow. You’re representing the company, and the company wears long pants.” My buddy shot me an I-told-you-so look.

The next day it was still hot, but it was Friday. Hey, dress-down Friday, I thought. I put on shorts and a rock’n’roll t-shirt and went to work. I went about my day with no admonition from Lloyd – until the end of the day. Lloyd called us around just before quitting time and handed out the assignments. I came last, and when he got to me, he said, “Bill, you don’t need to come back. We don’t need you anymore.”

Well, that was unexpected. I’d never been fired before, and wasn’t sure how to react. I hemmed and hawed, and finally found some words: “Can I work out a two-week notice?” Lloyd gave me an icy stare, and then said, “Sure, if you want to.”

I fretted over the weekend about finding a new job, or how I would tell my parents I’d gotten fired. I came up with nothing. So on Monday, I reported to work as usual, except I was wearing a pair of jeans. The other fellows seemed surprised to see me. Johnny, the guy who had warned me about the shorts the week before, was shaking his head in disbelief.

Lloyd bustled in and doled out assignments. As he talked, he stepped over to a stack of discarded packing material and selected a small corrugated box. When he got to me, he held out the box and said, “Bill, I want you to go out to the parking lot and pick up every cigarette butt out there. Make sure you get them all.”

So I went to the parking lot, surveyed the area, and decided I was going to need a bigger box. I picked up cigarette butts until noon, and then went to get something to eat. It was hotter’n hell and I was soaked to the skin. After lunch, I got my box and headed back to the parking lot.

The next day, I went in to work and stepped into the warehouse. The other guys were waiting for Lloyd to dole out assignments. I got a box and went back out to the parking lot. About mid-morning, Johnny came out there.

Again, he was shaking his head. “Lloyd told me to come get you and that you could have your job back,” Johnny said. “He didn’t think you’d come back today. Actually, he didn’t think you’d come back yesterday, but he sure didn’t think you’d come back after a day of picking up cigarette butts.”

I have him a blank look, and told him, “Yeah, well … I wasn’t finished.”

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.