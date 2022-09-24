I had an unsettling dream the other night. I was in college and the semester was drawing to a close, so I was going through my schedule and papers to get a sense of my status before finals. I was in good shape through most of my classes, so all was well.

Then I discover a syllabus that didn’t look familiar, and I realized that there was a class I’d forgotten about entirely. I’d signed up for it, but never went to class. In fact, I never even bought the textbook.

It gets worse from there, but I won’t belabor it. I awoke suddenly, and was so rattled by the dream that I never went back to sleep.

I’m pretty sure everyone has dreams that are similarly distressing. Anxiety dreams, I believe they’re called. Something may be after you, and you try to run but your legs weigh a ton. Or you’re moving as if you’re in a vat of oil. Or you’re in a vat of oil, and it’s heating up.

This particular dream has been bedeviling me for years. It’s always the same. There are nameless, faceless people in it who are familiar, and these people have no compassion with regard to my plight. I visit the professor whose class I never attended, and there’s no empathy there, either.

I haven’t been in a classroom as a student in almost 40 years. When I graduated and left campus, so many years had passed before I returned that I didn’t recognize the place. But what I remember is that there was no coddling, no “safe spaces.” If you messed up, you were out of luck. And there was no empathy or compassion; you’d more likely have your idiocy pointed out to you in no uncertain terms. (I once had a lab rat bite me, and I went to check with the instructor, a graduate assistant, to see if I needed medical attention. He berated me for ruining my experiment, and the lab rat, who would apparently no longer be motivated by grain pellets after a taste of my thumb.)

There are a couple of recurring dreams I would have as a child but no longer have, and I wonder if it’s because they’ve somehow played themselves out. One was set in my elementary school cafetorium – a large auditorium where we ate lunch, or a lunchroom with a stage on one end and a cafeteria line on the other. There was some sort of trouble afoot in the lunchroom, and I somehow made my way up to the row of transom windows where the lunchroom wall met the ceiling. There was a large rope, and I grabbed the rope and swung down into the trouble, vanquishing the troublemakers. The soundtrack to all this was the melody of the US Air Force song, with words I read in a MAD magazine of the time:

“Off we go into the lunchroom yonder,

pushing girls out of the way,

C’mon boys, start moving down the counter,

Grab your grub, fill your tray ...”

The whole dream was campy, and unfolded in my mind like a sketch from The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, but I was the hero and saved the day, which I suppose is the whole point.

Another dream was not quite so amusing. I would have it at least once a week, it seemed, and it would start innocently enough. At least I think so, because the introduction never really gelled in my memory. The memorable part is vivid. I was seeing the rear wall of some generic house I didn’t recognize. It was white with asbestos slate siding. And while I was looking at it, the house suddenly turned 90 degrees clockwise before my vision faded, just as intense pain spread across the left side of my body. I would wake up thinking I was dying, and when I realized I didn’t hurt all over, I’d calm down. It was really disturbing.

One afternoon, I’d ridden my bike to visit a school friend in a neighborhood I hadn’t been to before, and eventually he and I hooked up with some neighborhood kids for a pickup football game. A vacant house up the street had a wide open and grassy backyard, so we congregated there for our game.

Well into the contest, my team had the ball. A play began and I ran out past my defenders, and then turned to find the ball had been passed to me. I snagged it out of the air and tucked it against my body with my left arm, and them put out my right arm in my best attempt to recreate the stance on the Heisman trophy. I thought I was home free.

I was not. A kid from the other team grabbed my Heisman arm and stuck out his foot to bring me down. It happened in a split second, and then – the white slate wall of the back of the house filled my field of vision, and then twisted violently on one end as my body went from upright to supine and the left side of my body landed hard on the lawn, making me see stars.

I stood up and said, “I’ve gotta go home.” Then I got on my bike and rode the couple of miles back to my house.

I wasn’t hurt. But I was freaked out to no end. My recurring dream happened in real life. I wasn’t quite sure what to do with that. On a positive note, I haven’t had that dream since.

I wonder how this schoolwork anxiety dream will play out. Perhaps it never will. I read a piece recently in The Atlantic Monthly about school anxiety dreams. It was interesting but had not actionable advice, and may well have fomented the most recent appearance of the angsty vision.

If there’s a way to manipulate these things, I’d be interested to hear about it. If I could somehow gin up a recurring dream about winning the MegaMillions, I’d be willing to suffer that occasionally on the off chance that it may come to fruition. The whole thought brings to mind the refrain of an old Aerosmith song: “Dream on … dream on … dream on …”