Resurrection comes in spring. The death of winter explodes with sunshine and color and gentle breezes. Christians proclaim humanly death and resurrection in Jesus. The same Jesus who taught that the second greatest commandment is “love your neighbor as yourself.” The media says the United States of America is more divided than it’s ever been. Perhaps that is true. Typically, I search for community rather than division, and I rarely need to leave my neighborhood to find it.

Several decades ago, I appointed myself coordinator for my Northview High School Class of 1983 reunions. We had 10-, 20-, and 30-year celebrations. One of our classmates told me, “We like each other too much to go 10 years without seeing each other,” so in 2018, we had 35th. We struggled to get the money in. I knew from experience that it would come, but we had deadlines to meet. I sent an email to the class, a tad exasperated, “We won’t have a party this big again.” A classmate responded, “I think our parties should get bigger as we age, not smaller.”

In the meantime, I read an article online about Drexell and Honeybees, a restaurant in Brewton, Alabama, that doesn’t have set prices. It’s only open for lunch a few days a week. It’s a meat and three, and, like dinner at Granny’s, patrons are served what was available to prepare. When checking out, customers step behind a partition and deposit into a box how much they could afford for lunch. Some drop coins. Some drop big bills. (Maybe some suspect, but nobody knows for sure.) “When you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret” Matthew 6:3.

I pondered, “Reckon we could pull this off for our 40th reunion?” I polled some classmates, they said, “Let’s try.” So, I emailed a link for the article to the entire class and explained our plan, “If you have more, send more. If you have less, send what you can.”

And the money came.

I received checks for $100, $250, $500. (One time, I said, “If you’ve already sent money, please don’t send any more. Then, they sent some more.) Once we had dinner for 100 covered, I emailed, “The banquet is paid for, please come.”

The last weekend in February, on two beautiful spring days in the middle of winter, the azaleas and dogwoods bloomed early and winked at us.

And the old Cougars came.

It was big doins. We rented the barn at Landmark Park and hired a caterer with yummy vittles and a fancy three-tiered maroon-and-gold cake. We had festive decorations and background guitar pickin’.

One of our classmates, who lives with anaplastic thyroid cancer, spoke some words over us. He told us about the day his life changed and explained his cancer and his prognosis. Without his great response to immunotherapy, he might not have been alive for this reunion. He read notes and texts sent to him by classmates that made him laugh and encouraged him. He, in turn, encouraged us—with whatever particular encouragement we each needed at that moment.

When the clock struck midnight (probably closer to 10:00 pm), everybody moaned, “We didn’t have enough time!”

Forty-seven people paid for the evening. About 20 came who didn’t financially contribute. (Maybe some suspect, but nobody knows but me.) A few of our 1983 Houston Academy friends asked, “Can we come?” Yup. Come on. Adding about 20 spouses or dates, we barely missed our 100-person goal. But we will make it. Next time.

After the checks cleared, we had $400 left. We agreed it should go to Drexell and Honeybees for the inspiration.

The next day, on our private Facebook group, friends posted their pictures and commented, “I think it was the best reunion we’ve had. I wonder why.”

Nicodemus asked Jesus, “Who is my neighbor?” And Jesus told the parable of the Good Samaritan, the fundamental story of “love one another.”

Happy Easter, neighbor.