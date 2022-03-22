Electing the right U.S. senator for Alabama

Over the years, I have discussed my observations and concepts of the two different roles or routes taken by a U.S. senator or congressman during their tenure in Washington.

One clearly chooses one of two postures in their representation of you in Washington. Our delegates to D.C. are either benefactors or ideologues.

The role of benefactor is much better for any state, especially Alabama. This public figure is not only a benefactor but also a facilitator and a statesman. In other words, this person is interested and diligent in bringing home federal dollars to our state.

The perfect example of a benefactor, facilitator and a statesman senator is our current U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby. No senator in Alabama history has brought home more federal dollars to our state than Shelby.

The second role is ideologue. This politician sees his role as a zealot on issues. The ideologue is more interested in advocating for popular social and non-economic issues with no regard for the state’s financial interests.

Beginning in the 1930s and extending for 30 years through the 1960s, we had two of the greatest U.S. senators. Lister Hill and John Sparkman were giants in Washington and were erudite diplomats for our state. They can aptly be described as benefactors, facilitators and statesmen for Alabama.

During the 1970s and 1980s, we had two well-respected and effective senators in Judge Howell Heflin and Shelby.

Upon arrival of Jeff Sessions in 1996, as the state’s first true blue Republican, we witnessed the portrayal of our first true ideologue. Sessions was the most right-wing, reactionary Republican in the Senate. However, he was not a demagogue, he was a true believer and one of the most honest and gentlemanly men I have ever observed in the public arena. He was also well qualified and prepared to be a U.S. senator having been a U.S. attorney and attorney general of Alabama.

Alabama cannot afford to have the ultimate demagogic ideologue, Mo Brooks, follow Shelby. It would literally be like exchanging the most effective U.S. senator in Alabama history with the least effective senator. We would go from having the number one, most powerful senator to the last place number 100th effectiveness for their state.

A large portion of Alabama’s federal largesse dollars go to the Huntsville area, part of Brooks' district. He has done nothing towards federal and economic growth in the Huntsville-Tennessee Valley area. Brooks has been an obstacle. He prefers being a bomb-thrower to being an effective representative.

Brooks laissez faire attitude towards government and his allegiance and loyalty to the right-wing clandestine Club for Growth is toxic for Alabama and our dependence on defense dollars. Brooks is an irrelevant, right-wing gadfly whom people just laugh at like a crazy uncle they keep locked in a closet. He has become a national poster boy for crazy theatrics. The image he gives to Alabama hurts us immensely in Washington. He is a pariah for Alabama’s future.

If Brooks is elected as our senator to replace Shelby, you can expect Redstone Arsenal’s growth to stop and you can kiss the space command headquarters coming to Alabama goodbye.

Furthermore, those of you who live in the Montgomery River Region area or in the Wiregrass and have depended on Maxwell-Gunter and Fort Rucker as your economic engines for generations, better grab hold of your wallet. With Brooks as Alabama's senator, you may very well see these mega military economic meccas moved to California.

Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. He can be reached at: www.steveflowers.us.