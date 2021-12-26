Ethical lessons when you don’t expect them

Where can our souls find lessons of ethics in music and not just the esthetic pleasure that one normally gets from it? An example to which I have drawn my students’ attention is a song by Josh Groban titled “Hidden Away.” The scene in his video involves four primary characters: his girlfriend Maria for whom he leaves a note in the door when he leaves the apartment; a young executive who leaves his office exhausted at the end of the day and who is late to a meeting that he has with his girlfriend; a typical teenage girl who is waiting on a bench for her friends to meet her; and the most poignant character in his video who is a little girl of maybe 6 years of age who is wearing her angel clothing with her little wings and who is sitting on the steps waiting for her daddy.

While at different ages and at different stages of their lives, each of them is waiting for something and that something is kindness, love, and reinforcement that they have value and they are looking to the other meaningful people in their lives to confirm that value.