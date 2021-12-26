Ethical lessons when you don’t expect them

In many ways ethics is like religious faith. We have to be open and available to receive the messages. If we are rigid and too cerebral, we will not hear the voice of God when he speaks to us in gentle and quiet ways. The reality is that we miss so much of our faith communications because we are just not open to “hearing” them. Perhaps, most of us only hear them when we are the most vulnerable.
In many ways ethics and morality are the same. There are so many times when ethical lessons that have the potential to nurture us are made available to us, but we miss them. Psychologists talk about “ethical sensitivity,” but they use that term in the context of whether we are sensitive enough, empathetic enough, and open enough to recognize the ethical dimensions of issues with which we are confronted so that we can focus on them and deal with them. This is a central issue for business people who tend to see the world in “business” terms and through a business lens. In my ethics classes, a central hope of mine is that working together, my classes and I can re-orient future business leaders to recognize the ethical, and not just the business, dimensions of issues that confront them.
However, that is not how I am thinking about ethical sensitivity. What I am thinking is that ethical sensitivity also includes the ability to recognize ethical lessons from which we can nurture ourselves when those “lessons” come from the most unexpected sources.
Where can our souls find lessons of ethics in music and not just the esthetic pleasure that one normally gets from it? An example to which I have drawn my students’ attention is a song by Josh Groban titled “Hidden Away.” The scene in his video involves four primary characters: his girlfriend Maria for whom he leaves a note in the door when he leaves the apartment; a young executive who leaves his office exhausted at the end of the day and who is late to a meeting that he has with his girlfriend; a typical teenage girl who is waiting on a bench for her friends to meet her; and the most poignant character in his video who is a little girl of maybe 6 years of age who is wearing her angel clothing with her little wings and who is sitting on the steps waiting for her daddy.
While at different ages and at different stages of their lives, each of them is waiting for something and that something is kindness, love, and reinforcement that they have value and they are looking to the other meaningful people in their lives to confirm that value.
Josh Groban sings about “words held in silence day after day” that all of us experience when we are looking to others for love. I don’t mean romantic love, but I mean the true love that Christians mean when they use the Greek work “agape” which is a true love that has respect, kindness, and a recognition of another’s dignity and value. That is what Josh Groban’s characters are seeking and you can see it in their faces if you look for it and are open to the emotions that they are experiencing.
Josh Groban refers to what they are needing as “words of kindness that our poor hearts crave.” Each finds it as Josh Groban’s girlfriend shows up and looks at him with the kindness that he is seeking. She does not use words; she just looks. The exhausted executive finds it in the look from his girlfriend that says what he is needing, not in words, but in the understanding of his exhaustion simply by the way that she looks at him. The young teenage girl finds it when her friends finally show up and she demonstrates her thanks by hugs that are so important to us all.
Most importantly, the little girl waiting for her daddy finally sees him pull up in his car and their joining is priceless. She is now back in her daddy’s arms and she feels safe and loved again. No one says anything, but you know love when you see it.
So what is the lesson from “Hidden Away” for business leaders? Everyone in an organization needs to have that reinforcement of self-worth and of dignity. Moral business leaders must provide that by creating an ethically healthy and nurturing organization.
Dr. Orrin K. “Skip” Ames III, J.D., LL.M., is director of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Economic Innovation at Troy University’s Sorrell College of Business and teaches management, law, ethics and human resources.