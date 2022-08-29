Falling porcupines and pine cones

Norm Douglass

Sometimes things just don’t go your way. In my more or less constant trolling around the Innerweb, I ran across a story from Brazil that reminded me of a couple of bad days I had experienced.

It seems this particular girl from Ipanema was walking her dog when out of the blue a porcupine fell on her head. Apparently said porcupine had climbed onto a street light (it refused to disclose its motives) and then fell directly onto the woman’s head imbedding a number of quills thereto.

We don’t know whether the porky viciously attacked the woman, an event I find highly unlikely, or simply lost its grip and randomly fell on the hapless victim. I lean to the second possibility though at first glance the odds of a porcupine randomly falling from a street light and landing in a one square foot area at precisely the instant this person was under it seem to approach Warren Buffett’s odds of picking all the games in March Madness correctly…that is to say, one in nine quadrillion.

I realize the paragraph above contains only one sentence, but a long sentence it is. At any rate, from personal experience, I can assure you that various things do drop out of the sky and land on your person…or at least my person.

Exhibit A: One morning I was walking out to get the paper and suddenly received a blow to my head that actually staggered me. I suspected one of my neighbors was exacting revenge for some atrocity I had committed but I couldn’t see anyone. Then I noticed a green pine cone rolling across the driveway.

I had been assaulted by a tree. Most pine cones are benign and harmless but a green one is compact, heavy and will raise a knot on your noggin if it falls from 40 feet up. Now we have a number of pine trees and they constantly shed their cones but the odds of my being struck, while not nine quadrillion, are pretty high. Yet there it was.

Exhibit B: The legendary bird poop on the burger story from Disney World. Many of you are familiar with this one but to remind you, I had stood in line for 45 minutes to get a burger only to have a bird anoint it at precisely the instant I lifted the top of the bun to apply mustard.

The odds of a bird pooping on Norm Hisownself are about 1 to 1. In other words, it will happen. But to hit dead center In the middle of a circular sandwich only 4 inches across again nears Buffettian odds.

Things happen to me that don’t happen to others. I don’t know if items dropping from the sky affect others of the Twelve Loyal Readers or not.

This missive does spark two thoughts. First, I like my chances of picking all 63 NCAA games next March and second, visitors to Rio now have to deal with…vicious porcupines attacking visitors.

Onward.