Falling with age, no laughing matter

This aging thing is not exactly what I had expected. I surmised that my time in the 40-yard dash might increase, say from 4.4 to 4.6 and I might pick up a few achy joints. But, I didn’t anticipate a great number of other changes…nearly all for the worse.

At age 50, I had a thick mane of lustrous brown hair. Surely, if it was going to go, it would already have gone. Wrong! Then I would maintain my macho stride as I continued to dominate the trails I trod. Somehow that stride became a shuffle. The eyesight has deteriorated and the number of teeth has dropped to the average for Alabama, which is to say, not many.

All of these were noted and adjusted for. What I never expected was a total loss of coordination and the onset of physical bumbling. About 10 years ago as I was driving to Nashville, I passed a billboard just north of Ozark. It said, “Most people over 65 will experience a fall.”

I chuckled to myself imagining old folks randomly toppling over like a typical Monty Python skit. I didn’t know any of my peers that fell down just because they were over 65.

As usual, I was quickly disabused of that feeling of superiority.

A mere three days later while enjoying Christmas with the family I missed a step while walking down into the garage. I forcefully hit the old noggin and literally saw stars. I probably wasn’t out for more than a few seconds, but those seconds were not the peaceful repose you would hope for while unconscious. I had my first concussion.

Returning home a few days later I didn’t laugh when I passed the “Over 65” sign. Now, 10 years later, things are worse. In particular, I have lost my former nearly super power agility and reflexes and have become, let’s be honest here, clumsy. I am especially dangerous around glasses of milk, wine, iced tea and coffee.

In fact, when people see me coming toward them with a cup of coffee in my hand, they scatter. I have spilled coffee in my office numerous times…usually by inadvertently bumping the cup causing the drink to splash over important papers.

Once I spilled an entire cup on Susie’s desk to which she scathingly said, “Oh, Norm.”

But, with all of this, a tiny bit of magic remains. This morning as I sat at my desk I bumped the coffee cup unleashing a tsunami of coffee all over my britches.

I was infuriated but when I looked to see the disaster I noticed I was wearing coffee colored britches. All I could see was a large spot a bit darker than the surrounding cloth. Within minutes no trace of the coffee could be seen.

I’m not sure what to make of this but perhaps each morning I can anticipate what I’ll be eating and plan my wardrobe to match the food and drinks. I am a shriveled shell of my previous magnificence but maybe a spark of sentience remains.

Onward.