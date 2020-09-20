Find love in dark times

Do take a look at the Twitter account, at @AuschwitzMuseum, so you can look at the faces of the dead and better take in the scope of the tragedy.

Here in the United States, we have been consumed with death because of COVID-19. The pandemic has been horrible, especially so as people have died of coronavirus because of bad government decisions, at both the state and federal level. In my home state of New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has abandoned elderly people in nursing homes to the ravages of the disease. The pandemic has proven that for many people in the United States, some peoples' lives matter less than others.

It was around this time last year when I unexpectedly saw a young woman leave a Planned Parenthood after having had an abortion. She looked hollow. She looked like life had been sucked out of her. Because it had been. We should be protecting her from having to do that. Abortion has done such damage in America. Misery overflows onto the streets from it.