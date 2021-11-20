Find Thanksgiving wherever you look

Abby said, “I’m getting rained on right now, but I see bright spots in the distance.”

She was driving, and she was literally telling me about the weather. (Please note correct usage of “literally.”)

“Is that a country music song?” I quipped, while jotting the quote on a convenient (and ironical) paystub.

Lordy, it’s hard to see bright spots in the distance when we’re getting rained on metaphorically.

I spent a weekend recently with a childhood bestie. Just for fun. Because we’ve always LYLASed each other (1970s elementary girl reference). By happenstance, she is a licensed therapist. I asked her to evaluate my lunacy, on a scale from zero to Weezer (“Steel Magnolias” reference). That seemed a fair goal for 48 hours of constant conversation. Back and forth. Talking and listening. Laughter and tears.

“Do you remember that?!?!”

“I DOOOO!!!!”

We caught up on the decades and swapped happy times and heartaches. She told me about a season of gut-wrenching fear that was nightmarish and never-ending.

Except it ended.