Finding my directions via the stars

I am widely recognized as a technology humbug, a modern day Ludite so to speak. Just because something can be done doesn’t mean it should be done.

Somehow I managed to stumble along for over 60 years without a phone in my pocket. Now that I am afflicted with one, I can’t say that it has improved the quality of my life a scintilla. Despite my antipathy towards gadgets, I still marvel at their abilities.

For example, the little GPS doodads are truly amazing. How these things work is beyond my comprehension. No matter where you are, you can plug in an address virtually anywhere and directions on how to proceed are forthcoming. Of course I keep my GPS neatly folded in the glove compartment and for many years it has served nicely.

Still, in my lifetime the advances have been mind boggling. As recently as the 1940s, navigation had been pretty much unchanged for hundreds of years. Which, at long last, heads us in the direction of today’s topic.

My mother was in the Navy in WWII and taught naval aviators the arcane art of celestial navigation. Essentially this was the act of looking at the heavens at night to find out where you were and where you were headed. I can imagine the Kid, as we called her, saying, “OK, go to Antares and turn left.” This was pretty close to the way the Vikings found North America 1,000 years ago.

Quite a bit different now as we are able to precisely locate sites considerably smaller than a continent. Well, the Kid knew her stuff and many a night brother Zeke and I would flop in the yard as she pointed out and named individual stars and constellations. I know where Orion is by the 3 bright stars that make up his belt but don’t ask me to find his head or feet. I can locate the Big Dipper, Ursa Major, to the Kid.

I can find it because everybody can find it but danged if I see a bear there. At any rate, I think this early exposure explains my fascination with the night sky. When I am in Canada or Montana, I make sure to spend some quality time looking up. With the crystal skies above, you never know what you might see. Always there will be satellites and usually meteors. Once we were lucky enough to catch the August Perseids meteor shower and learn what John Denver meant when he sang, “I’ve seen it raining fire in the sky.”

Around these parts, we normally have so much haze floating in the air that it is rare to have a good star gazing. I have been reduced to full moon watching. Several times a year, I will go to a place with an unobstructed view to the horizon and watch the full moon rise. It is always an awe inspiring moment for me. And unlike Aquarius, I can always identify a full moon.

So if you are driving around and see an elderly pervert looking up with his binoculars, he may not be trying to look in your windows. He may just be an elderly pervert gazing at the moon.

Onward.