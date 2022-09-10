Finding my way in the animal kingdom

When the coronavirus pandemic first began, our office shut down for a while and most of us decamped to our respective homes, where we would work remotely for what we all thought would be no more than a week or two. It turned out to be months, and after trying out a table in the living room and a TV tray at my recliner, I found the perfect working space on a decades-old card table acquired with S&H Green Stamps set up in the corner of the patio. There are many things I came to love about working on the patio, but perhaps what I liked the best was a family of chipmunks that grudgingly agreed to share the space with me.

I have a soft spot for chipmunks, perhaps because of Chip and Dale from the old cartoons, and Alvin and his chipmunk brothers from the old David Seville record I played endlessly as a child.

I’ve always heard that animals have an innate sense that allows them to determine whether another being is a threat. It did not take the chipmunk family long to figure out that I wasn’t going to hurt them. They went about their business scouting the backyard for whatever it is chipmunks scout for, and the little chipmunk pups (or whatever the young ones are called) brought their play onto the patio, closer and closer to me with time, and I realized that the game must have been to see who dared get closest to the giant with the hairy legs and tremendous feet.

I’ve missed the chipmunk adventures, but have seen enough of them on the weekends to know that they’re still up to their old tricks – and are perhaps the grandmunks of the ones who dared to scamper across my feet.

Bringing in the garbage bin last week, I noticed something foul had spilled inside, so I rolled the receptacle into the back yard to wash it out. As I stepped off the patio, I heard a bustle to my left, not in the hedgerow, but from within a close-by yaupon tree. Before I could turn, I felt a bit of a breeze and a large shadow passed over me, and the mysterious darkness lighted along an oak limb above me. I looked up to find an enormous owl staring down at me with great consternation.

My first thought was of my chipmunk friends’ impending doom. The owl had apparently been perched in the yaupon tree, several feet off the shady ground beneath, where playful munklets often chase each other around and around the trunk. Judging by the size of the owl, two or three chipmunks would make a fine meal. I tried to figure a way to get the owl’s mind off chipmunks and onto squirrels, which are abundant and, let’s face it, lack the allure of a chipmunk. I locked eyes with the predator, weighing the folly of attempting to stare down a bird of prey. Soon, the owl unfolded his imposing wings and flapped away.

Since the owl was hanging around, I surmised that he hadn’t had any luck poaching a chipmunk. There was no sign of them, and I had already become acquainted with their early warning system when I noticed an adult chipmunk rear up on his haunches one afternoon and start making loud clicking sounds with his jaw. Chipmunks came running, and they all headed for the wood pile, which is apparently a chipmunk co-op.

I’ve always had an affinity for animals, and most of them seem to know it. I remember the neighborhood animals, even if I don’t recall the people. For instance, I remember Archibald Gerhardt from the old neighborhood, but was Archibald a cat or a dog? I sent a quick text to Lisa, the first kid I ever knew outside of my own family.

“What comes to mind when you hear the words ‘Archibald Gerhardt’?” I typed.

One thing about people you’ve known forever – you don’t really need any preamble or context, even if you haven’t spoken in a long while. I got a reply pretty quickly:

“Wasn’t he Leah Gerhardt’s cat?”

Exactly! I don’t remember Leah or the rest of the Gerhardts, or where in the neighborhood they lived. But I remembered Archibald Gerhardt, even if I didn’t know what flavor of animal he was.

If I were to count my blessings, among my most cherished is that animals seem to recognize me as a friendly soul, a brother-in-arms. I remember Buster, who roamed the neighborhood like a sentry, and Bullet, who lived around the corner with a family that I never knew. There’s a couple who walk by the house sometimes, and once they stopped to speak, and their little dog made his way over to me tentatively. Now he’ll see me and strain at his lead trying to get to me to get his head rubbed.

We were once visiting some friends when the man warned us that he was fixing to let the dog out. A giant dust mop of a dog made a beeline for me, sat at my feet and leaned into me like we were lifelong pals. I swear I think the man held that against me; he seemed downright offended that his dog came to me instead of him.

While there are many people who don’t particularly care for my company, I’ve yet to meet a dog that doesn’t see me as a kindred soul. I think I’m OK with that.