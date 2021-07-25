Finding the right checkout line

I consider it a sacred trust to periodically remind the Twelve Loyal Readers of the importance of checkout line selection. I was careless over the weekend of July 4th and caught twice in lines I never should have entered.
At the big box store, all of the lines were full so I just rolled into one at random. Critical mistake...I never looked at the guy in front of me until I was trapped. He unloaded his cart and despite a feeling I had of impending doom things seemed to be progressing apace. Suddenly a dispute of some sort arose. I don’t know what the exact problem was but whatever the bone of contention it required the attention of a manager.
Apparently managers are few and far between because as we awaited the source of all wisdom and power (the aforementioned manager) the lines on either side of me cleared rather quickly. It was at this point I took a closer look at the customer involved.
He was a guy in his mid-50s and though he was somewhat oversized himself, he was wearing an even more oversized football jersey along with team colors. In short, he looked a bit odd. As an addendum, I always look a tad askance at chaps my own age that are wearing football jerseys. No offense, but I suspect some form of arrested development.
My second encounter was the next day at the grocery store. I had to get one, count’em, one, one item but again all the lines were jammed...except that one down there at the far end with the elderly lady as its only occupant. I knew better but how bad could it be? She was nearly finished and all of the registers had long lines.
I boldly stepped in behind her as the cashier gave the total amount due. My heart sank as she began rifling through her purse and then to my horror to randomly pat pockets in search of who knows what. I’ll give her this...she was a sweet old gal and smiled angelically at me as she said, “Sorry, I must have left my credit card in the car.” And indeed she had.
Furthermore, her car must have been parked miles away because she strolled from the store and didn’t return for an eternity. All the while the cashier and I were becoming BFFs and engaging in deep, meaningful conversation.
So here’s the deal. You want to get in line behind someone who is neither too young nor too old. They should be dressed modestly without bizarre clothing, have limited body piercings and in no circumstance be holding a change purse. If you can find this person your odds of getting through the checkout line without substantial delay improve to 50-50.
You think this column is mindless drivel but now and then valuable and important information is passed along.
Onward.
Norm Douglass continues to hone his strategy to determine the probability of checkout line efficiency.