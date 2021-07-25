Finding the right checkout line

I consider it a sacred trust to periodically remind the Twelve Loyal Readers of the importance of checkout line selection. I was careless over the weekend of July 4th and caught twice in lines I never should have entered.

At the big box store, all of the lines were full so I just rolled into one at random. Critical mistake...I never looked at the guy in front of me until I was trapped. He unloaded his cart and despite a feeling I had of impending doom things seemed to be progressing apace. Suddenly a dispute of some sort arose. I don’t know what the exact problem was but whatever the bone of contention it required the attention of a manager.

Apparently managers are few and far between because as we awaited the source of all wisdom and power (the aforementioned manager) the lines on either side of me cleared rather quickly. It was at this point I took a closer look at the customer involved.

He was a guy in his mid-50s and though he was somewhat oversized himself, he was wearing an even more oversized football jersey along with team colors. In short, he looked a bit odd. As an addendum, I always look a tad askance at chaps my own age that are wearing football jerseys. No offense, but I suspect some form of arrested development.