Fire it up

I also should have better gauged the volume of ingredients vis-à-vis the size of my pan. Three cups of rice, a pound of chicken, a pound of sausage, a pound of shrimp and a quart of liquid doesn’t fit in a 13-inch paella pan. I wound up with a 10-inch black iron skillet for the overflow, and set the two vessels on the grill grate over a pecan-wood fire. I tried to estimate the difference in heat transference properties of a steel pan and an iron skillet. (Spoiler: cast iron cooks much faster).

By then I’d been at it for two hours and my pans were still empty. But the time consuming part was over, and once I got my ingredients in the hot pans, I set a timer and waited. The batch in the cast iron was ready while the liquid in the paella pan was still bubbling. I took the skillet off the heat, wrapped it in foil and took it inside, then fretted over the other pan for another half hour before panicking. I was supposed to hear “crackling” from the pan as the crust formed, but all I could hear was the AC unit, the patio fan, and my inner voice screaming, “Pull the pan now! Pull the pan now!” I pulled the pan at least two minutes before I should have. There was a crust, but not as well developed as I would have liked. Still, not bad for an inaugural run.