Fire it up

I heard a dramatic sigh, and wondered what would follow. It was Sunday evening, a melancholy time when the weekly two-day respite draws to a close and the Monday morning rat race looms. But surely that wasn’t it.
“Well, another weekend over,” she said. “Another weekend of you not making paella on the grill like you said you would.” She delivered this with a smile, but the subtext was clear. She was looking forward to the Spanish rice dish.
I had agreed to make it weeks before. I’d researched recipes and ordered some Bomba rice from Spain. It arrived in a cloth sack. We had a paella pan that had never been used, but we’ve talked about paella ever since we took a trip to Spain and ate splendid versions of the dish from Madrid to the Barcelona waterfront, where we took seats in an outdoor café and were served a broad disc of seasoned grain topped with prawns the size of lobsters and chunks of chorizo. We shared the meal with a couple of small birds that would fearlessly alight on the table and snack on spilled spiced grains of rice.
That, of course, was the problem. We’d been to the mountain, so to speak. The paella we’d enjoyed was crafted by masters who could turn out mouthwatering dishes with perfect crusts.
Therein lies the rub – the crust. There’s a fine line between browned and burnt, and it’s one that I often have trouble discerning.
Our Spanish chefs had years of practice toasting crusts using techniques handed down by generations of abuelas.
I had a recipe on my phone with these intricate, toasted crust-crafting secret instructions: “…and then leave the pan on the fire a few more minutes to create a crunchy crust.”
How many minutes? How hot is the fire? How do I know?
These questions immobilized me. Fear of failure. Better to not make paella than to burn it, right?
Wrong.
So last week, I set out to make paella. The idea was to have it for Sunday supper, around 7. I was so nervous I started wandering into the kitchen around 3 wondering what I might be able to do to get started.
It was closer to 5 when I got down to business, chopping onions, prepping red peppers, mincing garlic, and staging my ingredients. I had broth, clam juice, sherry, tomato paste, olive oil, and a small cork-capped jar with a tangle of saffron threads. I sautéed the veggies and garlic, and then the tomato paste, which took on a whole different depth from the process. Then in with the liquids, and up to a boil, and the broth was ready — and it was only quarter after 6.
I don’t really like to deviate from a recipe the first time I make something complicated in case a seemingly superfluous ingredient is the key to the whole dish. But my research about paella suggested that the protein lineup isn’t carved in stone, so I decided to go with chicken and shrimp, and God’s own Conecuh sausage instead of chorizo. I passed on the clams and mussels because I hoped to minimize the cost in case it was a disaster.
I started a fire in the grill and went back inside to brown the chicken, so it would be partially cooked before I put it in the paella pan. I got outside with my ingredients as the clock neared 7. I should have started earlier.
I also should have better gauged the volume of ingredients vis-à-vis the size of my pan. Three cups of rice, a pound of chicken, a pound of sausage, a pound of shrimp and a quart of liquid doesn’t fit in a 13-inch paella pan. I wound up with a 10-inch black iron skillet for the overflow, and set the two vessels on the grill grate over a pecan-wood fire. I tried to estimate the difference in heat transference properties of a steel pan and an iron skillet. (Spoiler: cast iron cooks much faster).
By then I’d been at it for two hours and my pans were still empty. But the time consuming part was over, and once I got my ingredients in the hot pans, I set a timer and waited. The batch in the cast iron was ready while the liquid in the paella pan was still bubbling. I took the skillet off the heat, wrapped it in foil and took it inside, then fretted over the other pan for another half hour before panicking. I was supposed to hear “crackling” from the pan as the crust formed, but all I could hear was the AC unit, the patio fan, and my inner voice screaming, “Pull the pan now! Pull the pan now!” I pulled the pan at least two minutes before I should have. There was a crust, but not as well developed as I would have liked. Still, not bad for an inaugural run.
When we sat down to eat an hour late, we both deemed the result a spectacular triumph. That’s a good thing, because it’ll take a while to plow through the mountain of leftovers.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.