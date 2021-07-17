For the birds

Unfortunately, I also remember the onslaught of birds.

Before the city recreation department built a ball field and tennis courts along the north side of the stadium parking lot, the area was a dense copse of trees. One year, a bunch of birds decided to congregate in those trees. There must have been a quarter-million or more that alighted in the stand of trees, turning the green foliage a quivering black. The din from the avian apocalypse was deafening and relentless, and was soon accompanied by an incredible stench from copious droppings from a legion of chattering birds.

I don’t know how they were finally convinced to leave, but the men I recall gathering at the tree line, peppering the boughs with shotgun blasts, seemed to have no success. I always imagined it was the olfactory memory of the invasion those squawkers and their impressive proliferation of droppings that sealed the deal for the new ball field, because it would require removal of most of the trees co-opted by the migrators.

Even now, I’ve not forgotten that godawful smell that permeated the neighborhood for days. It was so bad that we longed for what had previously been the worst smell ever — the aroma from the paper mill on the Chattahoochee River at Cedar Springs, the one that paper mill folks call the smell of money.