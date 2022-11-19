From Baptist Bottom to 'Wakanda Dothan"

In a world where it’s easy to chemically alter your fingerprints, digitally Photoshop your images, and medically change your gender, it is almost impossible to change your DNA and your native heritage.

I was born in the Baptist Bottom in Dothan, Alabama.

Dothan is known as the Circle City because most of its citizenry live inside the 14-mile circumference called the Ross Clark Circle. But the Baptist Bottom was like a city within the city, with a wealth of history that belongs to all citizens.

Tulsa had Black Wall Street. New York had Harlem. And Dothan had the Baptist Bottom, encompassing only a half mile radius from the 1920s to the 1980s.

I grew up in a place that served a traditional Southern breakfast of grits, eggs, bacon, biscuits with syrup, milk, and coffee every morning. If we had orange juice, it came fresh from a can. Fridays were reserved for fried fish and Sundays meant fried chicken and sweet tea with collard greens, cornbread, mashed potatoes, potato salad, and green beans. Sometimes we also had hot dogs, hamburgers, sloppy Joes, pork chops, chitterlings, pig’s feet, ribs, ox tails, and raw oysters. Kool-Aid, soft drinks, lemonade, sweet tea, and Tang were our go-to drinks. Words like cholesterol, hypertension, and diabetes were foreign to us, but some of the grown folks often talked about having “sugar” and high blood pressure.

What was the Bottom, you may ask? Most people’s connotation of the Bottom in any poverty-stricken locale is that it refers to a ghetto-like community where only low-income people reside. Not to be confused with Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, but everyone in the Bottom had a ghettosburg address.

Contrary to popular belief, the people who lived in the Bottom saw our neighborhood as a literal blue-collar Garden of Eden with a well-spring of co-existing black-owned businesses and merchants, including store owners, barber shops, hair salons, taxi drivers, dry cleaners, cafes, a hotel, preachers, poets, writers, funeral homes, musicians, singers, dancers, teachers, accountants, brick masons, home builders, mechanics and numerous other trades and talents.

The George W. Carver movie theater was located in the Bottom although it was not black owned and operated. The Carver Theater was owned by Mr. Rufus Davis and family that had a reputation of fairness and respect for blacks. The building was later acquired by the Bottom and repurposed for another use.

Inside the Bottom locale there were plentiful flower gardens, pecan trees, and homegrown gardens with vegetables and fruits like corn, collards, turnips, squash, okra, peas, peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, wild blackberries, mulberries, plums, peaches, apples, pomegranates, muscadines, figs, and even one banana tree. We seldom had to buy fruits and vegetables from a store.

Although we had an occasional shooting, stabbing, or killing in the Bottom, black-on-black crime was virtually minimal. We did not have to step over corpses daily to walk down the street. We said our prayers every night but we never locked our doors. There were no wholesale kidnappings, robberies, bullying, rapes, or thefts for the most part. It was a safe place to live for the inhabitants of our community because everyone knew everyone else. Neighbors had the express permission to discipline others’ children if they saw those children committing wrongdoings -- and the wrongdoers were disciplined by their parents again when they got home.

The name Baptist Bottom moniker was coined because of the nearby, large red-bricked First Baptist Church. It was jokingly referred to as the Bigshot Church because most of the respectable and well-to-do black people attended First Baptist; my family attended North Highland Baptist Church, a few blocks away.

One of the more famous preachers associated with First Baptist was the Rev. Howard Creecy, Sr., a tall, light-complexioned handsome man that might remind one of Harlem’s Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., another famous preacher and politician. The Rev. Creecy was well-loved and he preached from the heart and soul to a community that rewarded him with their faithful attendance and tithes when they could afford to pay. In the 1960s, the customary weekly tithing for adults was $1 and for children it was 25 cents. We were taught that it is better to give than to receive at a young age, although I have to admit that I sometimes kept my quarter and used it to go to the movies on Sundays after church.

Another great preacher from First Baptist was the Rev. Rochester Johnson, Sr. If the Rev. Creecy reminded one of Adam Clayton Powell then the Rev. Johnson would remind them of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Rev. Johnson was similar in height and skin complexion and he preached with the same fiery cadence as Dr. King. He was a mighty man of God in the community that he proudly embraced as the Baptist Bottom.

Right behind First Baptist Church was the McRae Homes Housing Project that housed many of my childhood friends. We lived in a small, shotgun house right across the street from McRae Homes, but I spent so much time there that most people thought I lived in the projects, too. Many respectable and successful people today have their roots in McRae Homes.

There were no designer clothes back then so we all dressed the same way. Most of the boys’ daily school wardrobe was a pair of dungarees or blue jeans with a white t-shirt and sneakers. When we got holes in our jeans from playing marbles or baseball, our mothers would sew patches over the holes; no self-respecting Southerner would be caught dead wearing torn jeans with holes in them. Girls wore cute dresses or skirts with ribbons or barrettes in their hair. Each of us had Sunday clothes that we could only wear on Sundays when we went to church or to a fancy school function like graduation.

In the Bottom, there was a great co-existence among the six barber shops, four taxi services, 12 food vendors, two dry cleaners, two funeral homes, a doctor’s office, a tax service, a pool hall, a police substation, and a boy’s club. Some of the names were: Brady’s Barber Shop, Britt’s Barber Shop, Clark’s Barber Shop, Coleman’s Barber Shop, Grimsley’s Barber Shop, and Sheffield’s Barber Shop. The taxi stands included: John Henry’s Rolling Cab Co., Farby Rambo’s taxi, Shelly Jacob’s taxi and Porter Chambers Dothan Cab services. The soul food cafes and night clubs were: The Tea House, Shack’s Grill, Turner’s Café (T&T), The Oyster Box, John Henry’s Café, The American Legion, The Citizens Club, Jackie’s Lounge, The Ebony Lounge, The Blue Front, and the Club Capri.

Dr. William H. Greenfield, Dothan’s only black doctor, had his general medical practice in the Bottom; he was trusted and respected by all the people in the Bottom because he probably delivered most of them as babies. Dr. Jemison, Dothan’s only black dentist, operated out of an area called Five Points on the other side of town.

Nearby Dr. Greenfield’s office was the William Washington Hotel and Hawk’s Funeral Home, both owned and operated by Mr. Marion Hawk. Mr. Hawk owned almost all of the commercial buildings in the Bottom; he was a very wealthy and respected black man. He and his wife Mrs. Alvetta Hawk were instrumental in establishing the Hawk-Houston Boy’s Club, which was a lifesaver for many young boys in the community like me. The Boys Club, renovated from the old Rufus Davis Carver Theater, gave us a safe and supervised haven to play and learn such games as checkers, chess, billiards, ping-pong, tennis, archery, horseshoes, swimming, basketball, baseball and football. There was also a book repository where we could check out books to read. The other funeral home was named Levites Funeral Home, which was located about a block away. People conveniently lived, worked, played and died in the same half mile radius back then. The churches and the graveyards were still segregated.

The Club Capri and Shelly Jacob’s Citizens Club were the two largest and most famous black adult night spots or speakeasies. (The Dothan Elks Club was also a popular black club but it was located on the other side of town near the Martin Homes Housing Project.) On the weekends, uniformed soldiers on leave from nearby Fort Rucker Army Base could be seen partying with the pretty Bottom girls.

In addition to having two local great house bands in The Sextets and Little Lois and the Capris, the Club Capri was able to convince several famed black entertainers to play there during what some called the Chitlin’ Circuit. The Sextets were the backing band on James and Bobby Purify’s big hit, “I’m Your Puppet.” In the 1960s before there were things like MTV, most of the black entertainers traveled by tour buses to reach their entertaining destinations. We were always delighted to see the musical tour buses roll in through the narrow streets in the Bottom.

Some of the well-known musical acts that played in the Baptist Bottom at the Citizens Club, the Club Capri or the Dothan Elks Club were: Ike and Tina Turner, BB King, Bobby Bland, Millie Jackson, Al Green, Tyrone Davis, Joe Simon, Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson, Joe Tex, Clarence Carter, and The Five Blind Boys gospel group. Soon Dothan was able to attract some of the bigger black musical talent to play at the Dothan Farm Center, or the Dothan Civic Center. Groups like James Brown and his famous band, The Impressions, The Chi-Lites, The Temptations, Archie Bell & The Drells, The Dramatics, The Platters, The Staple Singers, Percy Sledge, The Drifters, The Soul Children, Betty Wright, Ted Taylor, Candi Staton, O.V. Wright, King Curtis, and many more all played in Dothan.

There was a small police substation called the West North Street Precinct manned primarily by three black police officers: Sgt. Harding Miley, Officer Gus Huntington, and Officer Charles Williams. Officer Williams was married to Dr. Francina Williams who later became the curator for the Dr. George Washington Carver Interpretative Museum that was renovated from an old, segregated Greyhound Bus Station downtown. The officers kept the peace in the Bottom and other black neighborhoods to make sure our residents were safe at night. Reportedly, these black officers had no jurisdiction to arrest any white citizens. They would have to call white police officers if a white person needed to be arrested and booked; frequently, some whites could be seen at one or more of the night spots in the Bottom. Most of the police officers time was spent trying to deal with a man called Homeless Jake (Mr. Jake Wells), who was a grown man with a child’s mind; he was harmless but most people avoided him. He sometimes slept on the streets in the Bottom where he could be seen sprawled out on the sidewalk or a bench. He was probably the first homeless person I ever saw and my heart wept for him because I did not understand or even realize that we were poor, too. As material things go, we had a rented house to live in, food to eat, and clothes to wear, but not much more than that.

Dothan was deemed “the peanut capital of the world.” During the National Peanut Festival time, Mr. Hawk got permission to block off the streets in the Bottom at night and have a huge street dance with a live band; today that would look like the Foster Fest celebration in downtown Dothan. Everybody turned out for the street dances including the whole McRae Homes Project and First Baptist Church members. Street dances were fun with the food establishments selling mullet fish sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, chicken sandwiches and pork chop sandwiches for 25 cents each. Corn dogs, flavored water ice, and candy apples for the children could be purchased too. The street dances were usually on a Saturday night so that party-goers could also be church-goers as they would leave the Bottom and go straight into church wearing the same smoke-filled and alcohol-smelling attire. It was often said that these folk could stumble from Saturday night fever to Sunday morning believer in a few steps.

The best thing about living in the Bottom was all the different characters that inhabited the bottom. There was Mr. Charlie Griffen, who claimed to have spent only one year at Oberlin College in Ohio, one of the first colleges in the U.S. to admit blacks in 1835. Mr. Griffen was very smart but he was also a heavy drinker. He was often seen sitting inside Sheffield’s Barber Shop entertaining waiting customers by spouting off things that he claimed to had learned from his days in college. He acted like he had a PhD and could often be heard saying things like, “When the Constitution became constipated, the Bill of Rights became bulimic.” Of course, no one knew what he meant or what he was talking about. Years later, I researched what he had said and realized he was making sense way back then but no one had taken him seriously.

The biggest character of all was my father, Mr. James L. Thompson, Sr., better known as “Shacklebones.” He served in the army in World War II and was briefly stationed in Marseilles, France. The story goes that my father used to be tall and so skinny like a skeleton that everyone called him Ol’ Shacklebones. When he married my mom, she fattened him up and everyone just started calling him Shack for short. My father might remind some of the Red Foxx character from Sanford and Son except my dad was taller. He was a natural comedian and everyone knew him. He was often seen with a cigar in his mouth that he chewed but never smoked. He was a construction worker by day and café owner by night.

There are many hilarious Baptist Bottom stories about my father, but my favorite is the time he was taking a bath and he spotted a bottle of thick green Prell shampoo that my mother had purchased to wash her hair. Thinking that it was mouthwash, my father reportedly used the shampoo to gargle with after taking his bath. About 20 minutes later he was seen walking toward his Shack’s Grill café when he stopped on the street and started throwing up. Everyone saw all these hundreds of bubbles coming from his mouth and didn’t know what to think.

Reportedly, my father later went home and scolded my mother by telling her not to ever buy any more of that mouthwash again. My mother, not knowing what he was talking about, went to the bathroom to see half of the Prell shampoo gone. She died laughing after realizing what he had done and told everyone. Of course, my father did not think it was too funny. I still laugh when I think about how he must have looked with all those shampoo bubbles coming out of his mouth.

Right next to Shack’s Grill was a place run by a man named Mr. C.R. Kelly but whom everyone called “Kiss Pig.” To this day, I never knew how he got that name but he was a very comical man and the nature of the business he ran was called a liquor joint. Mr. Kiss Pig, as we children called him, was a very strange-looking and acting character with a very weird name.

Homeless Jake was probably the next most famous inhabitant of the Bottom. He could often be seen walking around with an axe so he could make money by chopping down someone’s trees whether they needed chopping down or not. People would often pay him a few coins not to chop down the trees and just leave. Looking back now, I think Homeless Jake was a very smart man; he ingeniously figured out how to use the axe as a prop to get paid without doing any work at all.

A few months ago, I reconnected via telephone with a childhood friend whose family had lived in the Bottom in McRae Homes; his father owned and operated one of the barber shops there back in the day. As we were reminiscing about the good old days in the Bottom, he said, “Man, we should rename the Baptist Bottom “Wakanda Dothan” because we were so self-sufficient back then like Wakanda in the Black Panther movie.” First, we laughed at the idea and then we said, “Yeah, why not?”

So, with this writing and the power vested in me, I hereby rename the Baptist Bottom, WAKANDA DOTHAN.

Hollywood has finally realized all the black gold that can be made from making movies regarding the black experience; the first Black Panther movie grossed over one billion dollars and the sequel is in the works.

It may be too late or too costly to bring back the Baptist Bottom in all its glory as we knew it then, but there is a Baptist Bottom Revitalization Plan in the air that might bring back some of the flair, independence, and pride to a neighborhood now seen as underserved. A multitude of residents have died off and many of the buildings in that locale have been demolished; only a few of the historic buildings remain like the First Baptist Church, the Boys and Girls Club now, and one or two other buildings. The hotel, funeral home, all of the eating establishments, taxi services, dry cleaners, and police precinct have long disappeared. The Garden of Eden now resembles the Sahara Desert.

I recently drove past the area formerly known as the Bottom and was dismayed at the desolate sight. None of the gardens, fruits, vegetables, or pecan trees remain that use to be there. I parked my car, got out and walked near where Shack’s Grill used to be. There was nothing there except an empty lot and all of the memories left behind.

Suddenly, I heard a buzzing sound over my head and I looked up to see a UFO in broad daylight. Then I realized what I saw was a drone being piloted by a nearby father and his young son. I walked over and asked them about what they were doing. The father told me he was teaching his son about drones as part of a new school STEM program to help him get ahead and be part of the future. Our young people have to be ready to move ahead and not be left behind like my memories. I knew from my experience that STEM was an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. I smiled and thought, if Hollywood can make Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is hope in revitalizing the Baptist Bottom. I crossed my arms in front of my chest, bowed my head, and whispered, “WAKANDA DOTHAN FOREVER!”