There have been two constants in my entire life: my love and drive for research; and peanuts. Growing up in Cottonwood and graduating from Rehobeth High School, I knew I wanted to pursue research into peanuts and agriculture. I always thought I’d need to leave for larger pastures to be on the front lines of cutting-edge research. I imagined larger cities, like Atlanta, Birmingham, or Nashville, as the places I would have to go to extract DNA, learn something new, make a discovery. I never thought I’d be able to turn that dream into a reality in Dothan. But, as it turns out, I can.

Nine years after my high school graduation, I find myself back in Dothan, just 15 miles from where I grew up. I’m the Lab Manager for HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, a partnership between the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and the City of Dothan. The partnership is a way to bring genomic advances to the Wiregrass by using one of our largest industries -- agriculture. The venture focuses a lot on education.

This spring, students Carver 9th Grade Academy, Cottonwood High School, Dothan High School, and Rehobeth High School are participating in a first-of-its-kind genomics research project with the HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. The WIREGRASS Peanut Project is twofold. The acronym stands for With Innovative Regional Experience Growing Real Advancements through Student Scientists, and it allows students to gain real-life research experience while using the power of genomics to develop more drought- and disease-resistant peanut varieties and other agriculturally important crops.

I know I would have taken this course and participated if this was offered when I was growing up here. These students are planting peanut seeds, extracting the DNA from those seedlings, and will then analyze that peanut DNA in May. These students will be at the forefront of scientific research that will impact the Wiregrass region for years to come, and I am so excited to be part of that.

Watching this program and HudsonAlpha Wiregrass from the beginning has been and continues to be a blessing. I’m honored to be part of an incredible team that is working on introducing Wiregrass students to the importance of science. I know Wiregrass farmers will benefit one day from the hard work this team and students have put forth. I truly believe that this project and the initiative from the City of Dothan will have long-lasting effects on our community, education, and the region’s economic growth.

I have lived here my entire life and this is where I want to have my professional career. I love Dothan and the Wiregrass, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team bringing research and development opportunities here.