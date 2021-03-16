Gambling and budgets priority for Legislature

Sen. Del Marsh was not the right sponsor or front man for the constitutional amendment. He is not totally trusted, especially by the 10 Democrats he has consistently run over and ignored for years while he was president pro tem of the Senate. Marsh is also perceived as a pawn of the tribes. He is no longer pro tem, so nobody is scared of him. A setting sun sets off very little heat. He is not running for reelection for his Anniston-based district because he could not be reelected. In his last race in 2018, he spent close to $480,000 to his unknown opponent’s $15,000 and only garnered 52% of the vote. That does not portend well for reelection.

Gov. Kay Ivey needs to come out openly and strongly for the measure and make it her issue and her legacy. It may need to be done in a Special Session later this year. Even then, it will be a tough sell to get through the Senate and then the House.

Alabama is the Heart of the Bible Belt. If Alabama is the Bible Belt, then the area of Alabama, north of Birmingham and all the way to the Tennessee line is the buckle. There are not any casinos in North Alabama, only churches, and most of the churchgoers are Church of Christ or Baptist. They did not allow the sale of alcohol in most of these counties until a few years ago.