Gambling left on legislative table

The gambling issue dominated the entire session. The Senate passed the gambling proposal to send to the people for a vote. However, it failed in the House. It is a Constitutional amendment and therefore needs 21 votes in the 35-member Senate and 63 votes in the House of 105 member representatives. It does not even go to the governor for a signature but goes straight to the ballot. The governor is very much for this initiative. However, it probably needs to be dealt with in a special session in order for it to pass. Gov. Kay Ivey needs to really promote the issue in a special session where it is the only issue dealt with and focused on. She has plenty of time. The amendment, if approved by legislators, is not set to be voted on until the November 2022 General Election.