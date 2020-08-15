Garden District’s wild kingdom

A couple of years ago, we were driving north on Cherokee Avenue when a squirrel darted into the road in front of the car. In the split-second it would have taken a driver to react, something large plummeted from the sky like a comet, and the squirrel disappeared from the roadway. I followed the arc of the object and caught a glimpse of a large hawk flapping away with the pesky squirrel wriggling helplessly in its talons.

It all unfolded before I could hit the brakes, and then was over. A second later, the car rolled over the scene of the crime.

It was as fascinating as it was unnerving.

I have only a cursory understanding of birds of prey. As a kid, I somehow came into possession of a hawk claw. It had been severed a couple of inches up the leg, and someone had tied strings to the ends of the tendons. If you held the leg with one hand and pulled the tendon strings with the other, the big claw would clamp down. It provided hours of excitement. Upon inspection, I determined it was the bird’s left claw. I wondered who wound up with the right claw, and if the bird had been more adept with one than the other.