Garden District’s wild kingdom

A couple of years ago, we were driving north on Cherokee Avenue when a squirrel darted into the road in front of the car. In the split-second it would have taken a driver to react, something large plummeted from the sky like a comet, and the squirrel disappeared from the roadway. I followed the arc of the object and caught a glimpse of a large hawk flapping away with the pesky squirrel wriggling helplessly in its talons.
It all unfolded before I could hit the brakes, and then was over. A second later, the car rolled over the scene of the crime.
It was as fascinating as it was unnerving.
I have only a cursory understanding of birds of prey. As a kid, I somehow came into possession of a hawk claw. It had been severed a couple of inches up the leg, and someone had tied strings to the ends of the tendons. If you held the leg with one hand and pulled the tendon strings with the other, the big claw would clamp down. It provided hours of excitement. Upon inspection, I determined it was the bird’s left claw. I wondered who wound up with the right claw, and if the bird had been more adept with one than the other.
Severed claw notwithstanding, I had never seen a hawk. Although I had extrapolated the data obtained from the claw in an attempt to ascertain the relative size of the bird, I was still in elementary school at the time, so I really had no idea how big they get.
After the Cherokee Squirrel Snatch, I started noticing hawks everywhere — sitting, watching, like feathered security cameras. Majestic creatures.
Owls, on the other hand, give me the heebie-jeebies. Despite attempts to normalize the birds, from teaching us how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop to admonishing us to give a hoot, and not pollute, I find the predator exceedingly creepy.
Several years ago while we were visiting family on Beer Run Road on the outskirts of Bigbee, Mississippi, I had driven down Highway 45 to see a man about a dog in Columbus, about 40 miles south. Time got away from me and darkness had fallen when I headed back that wet winter afternoon. As I barreled up the narrow ribbon of Highway 371 toward the Scrunchy Squire, a thick fog rolled across the highway from the gravel pit ponds. The high beams in the haze blinded me, so I switched to low beam and slowed, fearing I was overdriving my headlights. Suddenly, there was a child standing in the middle of the road. Startled, I hit the brakes, and the child unfurled two massive wings and lifted off the ground.
Obviously, it wasn’t a child, but a large owl standing erect, as tall as a first-grader. Its wingspan exceeded the width of the car. No one would have believed the story, except that the bird barely cleared the roof of the car, which slapped its lower feathers, covering the roof in a fine white powder that clung to the condensation on the car’s exterior.
It was my first experience with an owl, and one I’m not eager to repeat. They’re in the neighborhood, though; I hear them often at night. One evening I was coming home after dark, and as I turned into the driveway, my headlights swept across the front of the house and illuminated a figure standing on the sidewalk beneath the Bradford pear tree. The figure unfurled great wings and flapped itself to a limb halfway up a nearby pine tree. I pointed a flashlight toward it, and saw a giant owl staring down at me, running through math equations to calculate whether it could snatch me up. I’m no physics whiz, but I figured I was safe. I made my way inside just in case I was wrong.
Recently, I saw where a man in the neighborhood had a couple of cats disappear. He had found the remains of one, mangled. He surmised that something had gotten it. I’ve heard people talk about bobcats, coyotes, and hawks stalking the Garden District, but one night last week, a familiar slow-moving behemoth of a creature took flight across Girard as I made the corner. Its wings sounded like helicopter rotors. I had no doubt what it was.
There may be plenty of predators afoot, but for any missing or mangled animals, I’m blaming the owl.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of The Dothan Eagle. E-mail: bperkins@dothaneagle.com.
