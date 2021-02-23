Getting folks back to work starts with improving education

During my four decades coaching, I always told my players that education was the key to freedom. I saw my job as more than just teaching them how to run a two-minute drill or the Cover-3. My job was also teaching them how to be successful off the field through the same hard work, determination, and discipline they learned on the gridiron. Only a select few would get to play football professionally, so the rest needed to prepare for a different career path.

No two students were the same. What motivated one could dishearten another. I saw the plain truth that every student is unique, with varying skills, interests, challenges, and backgrounds.

But today’s students are facing more than the usual homework and social life balance. The pandemic has added an additional layer of challenges from virtual learning to changes in the job market. When we think about setting students up for success in the wake of a global pandemic, our strategy must reflect both the inherent uniqueness of each student and the realities of the job market. Rather than pushing every student down the same expensive four-year college route, we should be exposing students to training for good-paying, fulfilling jobs that exist in our communities.