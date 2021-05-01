Getting my goat

Idiomatic language and wordplay are perhaps my favorite things. Maybe it’s because I’ve spent decades toiling in the bean field of language that a well-turned, geographically limited phrase will tickle me pink. Throw in some regional dialect and I’m grinnin’ like a mule eating briars.

Among my favorites is one I used to hear all the time, but not so much these days. At the end of a day, someone was bound to say, “Welp, Imma goat the house” — meaning they were headed home. If it had been a particularly grueling day, they might add emphasis in a seemingly unusual way — “Imma goat the damn house.” In the vernacular, it makes perfect sense.

When I was small, I was puzzled when my grandfather would occasionally refer to getting someone’s goat. Kids are so literal. There were never any goats in Granddaddy’s back yard.

Truth be known, I’ve always looked upon goats with suspicion, most likely because they represent evil in the Abrahamic religions. They have strange eyes and cloven hooves and scream like a terrorized human. It’s unsettling.

Then again, I’ve been intrigued by them most of my life.