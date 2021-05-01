Getting the last word on Uncle Buddy Pitman

On December 2, 1972, my Daddy, Phil King, and his neighbor, Buddy Pitman, were working in their respective backyards, listening to the Iron Bowl broadcast from their respective radio stations. By fourth quarter, Phil, whose blood ran orange and blue, was disgusted with his Tigers. He conceded Roll Tide to Buddy and asked for help loading something in his truck and unloading at his shop. Gloating, Buddy turned on the radio in Phil’s truck to listen to the remainder of the game. Bama punted. Then punted again. Phil’s cheering rocked his truck all the way to Napier Field and back. There was no finer Bama fan fit to suffer the indignities hurled by his friend. Auburn didn’t give Phil much to cheer for after that, so he ran with “Punt Bama, Punt” as long as he could.