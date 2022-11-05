Ghost of elections past

If I had to name the weirdest year I’ve experienced, I’d choose 1980 without hesitation. I was three years out of high school and hadn’t yet figured out what to do with myself. I’d been content to work a part-time job at a record store, spending what little money I made on rock‘n’roll LPs and hanging out with my friends. I was also making a laissez-faire effort to take classes at Wallace College but spent most of my time in the student center shooting the bull with whoever had a free period. When I had a day off work, I’d while away the evenings at the movies. I didn’t have a lot going for me, but I was a vociferous consumer of current entertainment.

I managed to finagle a job in Savannah, Georgia, opening a new multiplex theater, and spent the summer getting the theater ready to launch, and then worked until fall, when the new job seemed to lose its appeal. I was 20 years old and worked constantly. After paying expenses and feeding myself, there was little left to show for it. So I made my way back home, determined to get a job, go back to Wallace at night, and get my grades in good enough shape to transfer to a university.

Even then I recognized I was at a low point. I had failed to launch, as they say, and when I turned 21, while many of my friends were receiving bachelor’s degrees, I was doing manual labor all day, going to school at night, and spending what down time I had sequestered in my room, reading Kierkegaard, Camus, Huxley, and Genet, interspersed with novels by Stephen King and John Irving and an assortment of magazines – Rolling Stone, Atlantic Monthly, Vanity Fair, National Lampoon, and Mad.

I began to keep odd hours, hanging out with other friends in similar straits. And when I came in early one weekday morning after having spent the evening in a Tallahassee bar where I’d gone with a friend to hear the Psychedelic Furs in their early days, I met my father in the hallway. I was on my way to bed; he was on his way to work. It was around 8 a.m.

While nothing was made of it at the time, that moment was pivotal. Suddenly there were tasks for me to do each day, little jobs that required a relatively early start. It’s hard to go to bed at dawn and be up at 8:30 to drive a drill or saw.

My mother had an extraordinarily rude way to get me up in the mornings. She’d stand in the doorway and holler, then turn on the overhead light and go away. If I didn’t get up and move about she’d be back, hollering some more.

A guy couldn’t get any peace, it seemed. But as I’ve aged, I’ve begun to see things through my parents’ eyes a bit. From that perspective, the daily greetings were quite kind.

One morning in November, it was my father who was hollering at me from the doorway. But it wasn’t morning; my father had come home for lunch and was preparing to go back to work. It was early afternoon, and my overhead light had been on for hours since my mother gave up on trying to get me out of bed.

“Boy,” he said, “Get your #@& up and get dressed. Now. You’re coming with me.”

“Where?” I asked.

“To vote,” he said, walking away.

I made a raspberry sound. “You go ahead,” I called out from beneath the covers. “I’m not voting for any of those knuckleheads.”

That was a mistake. My father boiled over. Needless to say, I got my #@& up and dressed and in the car. All the way to Doug Tew Center, I got an earful about the privilege of a participatory representative government, and how failing to vote was irresponsible and an insult to the memory of every person who died in service to the country.

I went in, checked in, and stepped up to a big mechanical voting machine and pulled a metal arm that closed a curtain behind me.

I flipped the lever for Ronald Reagan, beginning my long tradition of throwing the rascals out. The Carter years had been less than ideal. It was as good a reason to choose a candidate as any.

A decade or so passed, and my parents had moved to Baton Rouge. I had driven that interminable distance for a weekend visit and, as it happened, there was a gubernatorial election in Louisiana in a couple of days. I was watching television with my father, and every other commercial was for candidates Edwin Edwards, a scandal-dogged career politician, or David Duke, far-right conspiracy theorist, member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, and infamous former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

I knew he would vote, even though he was chronically ill and very weak and frail, so I asked my father who he would vote for, though I knew it was a dilemma presented as a Hobson’s choice

“Edwards, I guess,” he said.

“After all the shenanigans he’s pulled?” I said, feigning incredulity.

My father didn’t even look up. “Crook or Klansman,” he said, changing the channel to another football game. “It’s a no-brainer.”

Every time Election Day rolls around, I remember those vignettes – my father’s terse lecture on voting and his resigned acceptance of one tarnished choice over a worse one. And for the first time in 42 years, I wish I could stay in bed Tuesday and skip voting altogether.

But I’m almost certain I’d be awakened before dawn by a dream of my father in the doorway, booming “boy, get your #@& up and get dressed…”