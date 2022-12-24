Ghosts of Christmases past

Pondering about writing with my old buddy Norm, I confessed I didn’t have a spark of an idea for a Christmas column. He encouraged that I would find it “in time for a nifty article celebrating Christmases past. That’s what you do best.”

The mere phrase “celebrating Christmases past” is heartwarming and comfortable. The pictures in our heads flip to Grandma’s house. It’s chilly outside, in our memories. Even in sweltering Southern Decembers, Christmases past are cold enough for a sweater and a fire, either inside or out, and something warm to drink, with cousins and football, both inside and out.

No arguments exist in our Christmas-past recollections, only conversations about even longer-ago Christmases past. Someone feels obligated to remark, “Children today have no idea how good they have it,” exactly as the slur has been remarked from generation to generation, through all Christmases past. “They get too much stuff,” as if that’s the children’s fault.

Our visions have no cell phones or gadgets. There’s the obligatory family photo, of course, but not for social media consumption. The Christmas albums are loaded on the turntable. Elvis mourns a blue Christmas. Bing wishes for a white one. A few family members nap after dinner; a few others work on the new puzzle or figure out the new board game—continuing to nibble—as Johnny Mathis croons “Sleigh Ride.” A faraway beloved calls, and the phone with the long curly cord passes, over and under, person to person.

Linus commands, “Lights, please,” and recites Luke 2 to his frustrated friend. “That’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown,” he reminds each of us. The atmosphere is festive, yet womblike. Dark comes early, and the tree lights dazzle. Wadded paper litters the rug. A melancholic Judy Garland sings, at least for today, “our troubles will be out of sight.”

Real or not, our reminiscence is genuine.

Recently, a favorite podcast educated me on the difference between Hellenic and Hebraic concepts of time. Americans subscribe to the Hellenic timeline: start at the beginning; finish at the end. Keep moving forward! Don’t look back! Full speed ahead! No regrets! The future is the future! “Second star to the right, and straight on ‘til morning!” As Pumbaa instructed Simba in The Lion King, “You gotta put your behind in your past.”

The Hebraic timeline is circular. The past seeps into the future. The future resides in the present. All moments are connected and have meaning to each other.

In my personal Hebraic timeline, the essence of my parents exists tangibly in the home where they raised my sisters and me, the home where Chuck and I raised our own children. Those now-grown children, who didn’t know my parents, came to know them by sitting around the table that Daddy built with his own hands, the table he made for grandchildren that he would never meet, and eating peas that Mama showed me where to buy and how to blanch (although I don’t do that anymore), seasoned with the hambone she instructed me to save for such a time as this and served in her CorningWare dishes.

On Christmas, we all seem to surrender to the Hebraic, with our longing for Christmases past to be present in our Christmas today. For dinner, I will fry the cornbread that Mama taught me to fry, that Little Granny taught her to fry, that Mama Byrd taught her to fry, that Grandma Andrews taught her to fry: poor-folks Civil War mush, that melts in our mouths and memories and makes room for the long-dead in our here-and-now.

On Christmas, we reset, regroup, remember. We hold our loved ones tightly, whether we can physically touch them or not, whether they’re living or not. We rejoice over the good, and we are broken over the torn. We share the tender stories and ache for what used to be or for what will never be. We want to try to forgive. We hope to attempt to do better next year.

Christmas is our ideal.

Christmas makes sense.

Christmas aims for peace.

The young soldiers in World War I laid down their weapons on December 24 and 25, 1914, and sang “Silent Night,” a German song, with their opponents that they were supposed to hate.

On Christmas, the Grinch found community. Ebenezer Scrooge learned to keep Christmas in his heart all year round. George Bailey discovered he’d had a wonderful life the whole time, with all the adversities, surrounded by his people.

On this Christmas present, I wish us comfort and joy, camaraderie and reconciliation, and, as a host of loved ones fill up our souls, may we sleep in heavenly peace, at least tonight.