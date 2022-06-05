Gnats back in the Wiregrass

What a delightful part of the world we live in. Our winters are mild…except when it’s colder than Juneau, Alaska on a nippy night. Our summers are balmy…except when it’s hotter than Death Valley during a heat wave.

We are centrally located, equidistant from a number of prime attractions. For example, we are only 20 miles east of a statue honoring a bug. To the south, we are a mere 15 miles removed from lottery tickets. To the north we can stimulate our olfactory senses by driving past the yeast plant. Yes, life, generally speaking, is good.

Given all of our obvious assets I must report that we are not Eden…Edenic, yes, but not Eden. This is the time of year when two of our less pleasant phenomena show up. Of course I am speaking of the ubiquitous love bugs and the ubiquitouser (if such is possible) gnats. Both are plagues.

In fact, I think Moses calls down all sorts of nastiness upon the Egyptians and Rameses sort of shrugs his shoulders. Then the gnats/love bugs show and Pharaoh says, “Dang! This is uncalled for, Y’all get on out of here and take them bugs with you,” or so the hieroglyphs have been translated.

Of the two, I’ll take the love bugs. While it’s true they can strip the paint off your car and indelibly etch your windshield, at least when you are walking around you can see them and avoid them. Gnats, on the other hand, are invisible until they get in your eye, fly up your nose or whip around the inside of your ear.

This year the gnats have appeared early, in copious quantities and in places I have never encountered them before. Could be because of an unusual winter or a wet spring followed by our mandatory spring drought. My recollection is that in years past you could find a gnat-free zone if you really looked. Not so much this time around.

Saturday I was standing in the middle of a large store when the gnats attacked in swarms. This is unusual even by gnat season standards. In the ultimate indignity, gnats have breached the defenses at the lodge and have buzzed the sacred recliner. The insectual travails are a small price to pay for our habitation, but, in the pioneering spirit of our ancestors, I have searched for a way to battle the gnats. Since they are too small to shoot, try this. I can’t guarantee this will work for you but it worked for me.

Take a fresh Henry Clay stogie. Fire that baby up and do a rapid puff/draw routine. A large and noxious cloud of smoke will soon appear. Wherever the wind blows the cloud, you follow and stay inside the cloud. The downside is that you will have no human contact while using this form of gnat repellent. Then again, maybe that’s not such a downside. I don’t necessarily want to spend time with folks that object to the rich aroma of a Henry Clay.

I personally endorse this technique for surviving gnat season. Give it a try and remember, Edenic, not Eden.

Onward.