Gone fishin’

Last week, a couple of friends joined us as for dinner one evening and, since it had been a long time since the lunch I didn’t eat, food was on my mind. Naturally, that’s the direction the conversation went. When talk moved toward seafood, one of our friends suggested that her reluctance to cook fish came from being raised in a household with a dad who didn’t like fish. It was a time when a father’s dislike effectively banished the offending food from the family table.

“I didn’t grow up with it, so I’m never sure what to do with it,” she said.

“I’m with you,” I responded. I hadn’t thought about it until she mentioned it. It was almost an epiphany to realize my own reluctance to cooking fish comes from my own relatively fish-less childhood dining table.

Ours was not a hunter-gatherer sort of family. No freezers filled with venison, no shotguns and rifles, no talk of when one season ends and another begins. Any fish that found its way into Rachael’s kitchen came from the IGA and arrived in one of two forms: flaked, from a squatty tin with a rakish, beret-clad tuna named Charlie on the label; or, as a mass of pulverized fish remnants compressed into plank form, encased in a thick layer of breading, and packaged in a waxy box labeled Mrs. Paul’s, flash-frozen to such a sub-zero temperature as to risk a grease fire when dropped in boiling oil.

But there was an occasional trip to the dam on the Chattahoochee. We’d pile into the Plymouth, roll down the windows so the fishing poles could stick out, and strike out for Columbia, where we kids would be forced to put a worm on the end of a line attached to a bamboo pole and dip it in the water. We often went home sunburned, bored, and full of Chek Cola and ham sandwiches.

My paternal grandfather, another pole-fisher, took me along to fish in a creek along a roadway somewhere. Nothing was biting except for the fire ants whose hill I kicked over. We abandoned the effort and ended the trip abruptly. As Paw-Paw guided his ancient Chevy Nova II back to Deborah Street, I decided that dozens of stinging welts on my feet and legs were a fair trade for a miserable afternoon holding a 10-foot stick expecting to fool a fish into clamping down on a barbed hook.

I lost my interest in fishing before I ever found it, and I remember exactly when, where, and how. I was still in those inquisitive elementary school years when I noticed one of our neighbors pulling in with his boat behind his truck. I watched across the backyard as he took a cooler out of the boat and set a thick board atop two wooden sawhorses. Then I wandered over to get in the way.

The neighbor grabbed a good-sized catfish from the cooler, and while it tried to wriggle free, he took a long thin blade and sliced the belly of the fish from stem to stern. Then he reached inside and pulled out a handful of guts, which freaked me out. He then dropped the fish on the plank and, in what seemed like one swift move, nailed the whiskered fish to the board with a large spike through the head.

As if that wasn’t enough, he then slashed around the gills and grabbed the skin with a weird set of pliers and flayed the fish with one hard yank, leaving something like one of the panels in a fifth-grade science book.

It was a jarring, visceral experience, and the last time I attended the fish-cleaning exercise.

From our house, a trip to the fish market meant only a paper sack full of chili dogs from a steaming pot behind the cash register -- well worth enduring a fish-market smell.

Years later, a friend who’d moved to central Florida and took a job in sales, called to say he’d be passing through Marianna, so I drove down to meet him for lunch. We went to an old building with a warped wooden floor and were served smoked mullet. For a very long time, I thought it was the best ocean protein from the sea I’d ever tasted. Then I learned it’s considered the rat of the sea, so that took care of that.

In adulthood, I’ve grown fond of most every fish I’ve tried, but I’ve convinced myself that fish originates in shrink wrap at the grocery, from a bed of ice to a butcher-paper package, or from a commercial kitchen with a lemon caper sauce.

The exception is salmon, which has long been a favorite, and which I feel comfortable cooking and take great delight in eating.

In fact, I can taste it right now.