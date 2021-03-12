Good Trouble: An Uncomfortable Look at Pervasive Inequality in the Black Community and Public Health

“Oftentimes when you are trying to present things to the community at a very fast pace, you skip some steps,” Mr. Ulmer said. “In this case, we should have intentionally been more proactive with outreach efforts explaining that the efficacy of the vaccine was not rushed. These vaccines have been studied since the 1990s—a very significant amount of time, and that is the exact reason it was able to be approved so quickly.”

“Let’s be honest,” Mr. Ulmer continued. “It is not an easy task to bring a new vaccine to the market. It costs billions of dollars and tremendous amounts of studies. The vaccine was already waiting for the opportunity for these drug companies to bring it into fruition. When the pandemic hit, the government assisted with funding, and there was a rapid accreditation and approval process. This trifecta created the perfect time for drug companies to bring the vaccines to the market.”

“In spite of common misconceptions,” Dr. Robinson said. “What did in fact happen that was extremely fast and brilliant, I might add, is that the science of the Messenger RNA (mRNA) was tailored to the virus and made in factories fast enough that within a year, it is available to the public and we are able to inoculate against COVID-19. This vaccine was fast, but it was not rushed. Those are two different things.”