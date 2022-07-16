Grammar angst: America’s unifier

Perhaps you, like me, have seen advertisements for t-shirts or coffee cups with the phrase, “I am silently correcting your grammar.” My first reaction is to chuckle. Then I remember being corrected publicly for mispronouncing “emeritus,” and that I often will say “everwho” when I should be saying “everwhom,” and I realize that I’m the last person who should stand on the grammatical high ground.

Truth is, I’ve never really thought of grammar as an indicator of worth. I’ve considered it more a matter of interest, and I’ve always taken a great interest in grammar. That’s not to say I’m grammatical wizard; I like to think of myself as a lifelong student of grammar.

That’s why I’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of Ellen Jovin’s forthcoming book, “Rebel with a Clause: Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian,” which will be released on Tuesday. I’ve followed Jovin on social media for the last few years, and admire her approach to the mechanics of the written word.

Jovin and her husband, Brandt Johnson, have a communications consulting firm in New York City. One day she had a brainstorm: Why not set up a table on the sidewalk and field questions about grammar?

When I saw a picture of Jovin behind her table with her reference books, “Grammar Table” sign, and welcoming smile, I thought that was perhaps the best thing I’d ever seen.

Apparently I’m not alone. In “Rebel,” Jovin writes that she’d barely gotten set up that first day in Verdi Park at Broadway and 72nd on the Upper West Side when her first visitors stopped – a couple hoping she could settle a dispute over the possessive apostrophe.

“A woman came up to me with her husband, two kids, and a complaint. Handing me her cell phone, she told me her husband had sent her a text message with a misplaced apostrophe. The evidence was right there on the screen: ‘Another fun afternoon for the Benson’s!’ I told her she was right: no apostrophe. The husband laughed — he had no painful grammar sensitivities — and off went the apostrophe-free Bensons to enjoy their afternoon.”

With that, the Grammar Table was off and running. Jovin soon discovered that grammar enthusiasm – and grammar angst – are unlikely unifiers in an increasingly divided nation, and that something that might seem to be of little interest to those outside the language nerd niche is actually a point of fascination or vexation to many.

Soon Jovin and her husband began planning a road trip – they’d take the Grammar Table to every state and hear what’s on the mind of the American public. Johnson shot video footage for a documentary that’s in the works; Jovin collected stories and anecdotes that comprise “Rebel.” The onset of the pandemic upended the tour after the 47th state.

When I learned the book was coming, I pre-ordered it. After all, I’ve got a sweatshirt that broadcasts my allegiance to the Oxford comma. But the book’s not out for another couple of days, so last week, Jovin sent me an advance reader copy by e-mail so I could get a preview. From my perspective, it’s not the sort of book to read front to back, but one you consume a few bites at a time, here and there, to get a feel for the experience of sitting behind the table, anticipating the next unexpected grammatical bugaboo.

The book is a delightful diversion for me, and as I had hoped, I’m relearning a few things I’d forgotten and reinforcing some things I remember – all without the didacticism one might expect from a book about grammar.

Which leads me to an epiphany of sorts: “Rebel with a Clause” may well be less of a grammar book than a sociological exploration of the American psyche, hinged on our shared use and abuse of language.

In Mississippi, Jovin set up her Grammar Table in Starkville, home of Mississippi State University, where she was soon approached by a chemical engineering major who asked her if she believed in the Oxford comma. I thought he might be preparing a scolding; after all, the rival school, Ole Miss, is upstate in Oxford. However, the chemical engineer admitted his on-again, off-again relationship with the serial comma, foreshadowing the notion of the Grammar Table as a sort of confessional.

On the streets of Decatur, Alabama, a fellow intimated his frequent confusion of “affect” and “effect.”

He’s not alone. I always pause over that one. And don’t get me started on lie/lay.

I imagine anyone with even the most fleeting interest in the eccentricities of language would thoroughly enjoy Jovin’s journey to the grammatical heart of America. But don’t take my word for it; far more qualified sources sing the praises of “Rebel,” which got raves from fellow grammarians Mary Norris and Benjamin Dreyer, as well as a highly coveted starred review from Kirkus, the publishing industry’s most revered accolade.

REBEL WITH A CLAUSE

Tales and Tips from a Roving Grammarian

Mariner | On sale: July 19, 2022

Hardcover | 9780358278153 | $26.99

Available in E-book | 9780358274568 | $14.99

Available in Audiobook | 9780358578352 | $21.99