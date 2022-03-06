Great aromas from Mable's kitchen

Mable, my lovely bride, spends a great deal of her time explaining to all who will listen and many who won’t, her lack of talent in the kitchen. I am here to tell you that when Mable decides to fire up the old Hotpoint she can really flash a pan.

I didn’t go from a svelte 32-inch waist to a somewhat less svelte 38-inch waist by not eating well. In fact, Mable is particularly good at the necessities, i.e. fried chicken, mashed potatoes, field peas; you know, the basics.

When I heard her banging around the pots and pans this weekend, I naturally assumed a feast was in the offing. A wheelbarrow full of groceries had been purchased and visions of pot roast danced in my head. I am not proud of my drooling problem but when confined to the house, I don’t worry too much.

Anyhow, bright and early Saturday the sounds and smells began to drift from the stove into the den. When Mable cooks, she usually prepares way too much which is almost enough. In other words, no matter how much she cooks, I can eat it all and look for just a bit more.