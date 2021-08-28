Grief will follow you everywhere

I wrote an obituary last week. It was my second time. The first was in 2015 for my friend’s son. Her aunt was struggling to get the details down. I asked, “May I?” She practically dropped the laptop in relief. Another friend sat beside me, and we tossed words about and arranged them in an order that we felt captured a glimpse of Jack, more than simply who predeceased him and who outlived him. We added color commentary to the play-by-play. It was something that I could do, that I wanted to do. I didn’t want to bring a casserole. I didn’t want to clean the yards. Writing the obit was my contribution to surviving the nightmare.
My daughter asked me to write the obituary for her father-in-law. He died on Wednesday, August 18. He was 52 years old. She’s been married two and a half years.
I went to Pensacola on Tuesday for his funeral. Not for him. For his family. Then, on Wednesday, I went to a funeral in Dothan for my friend. Well, not for her, but for her 18- and 9-year-old daughters.
Currently, “my soul is overwhelmed with sorrow” (Mark 14:34).
My daddy died when I was 12 years old. I was 35 when we lost Mama. My children know their grandparents only through my stories. I’m grateful I have good stories to tell. I am grateful that I’m good at telling them. But I ache for my children to have known my parents. I wish they had their own stories. I never imagined that my daughter would have to relive that aspect of my life. Her children, my future unborn grandchildren, will know their Pops only through their parents’ eyes.
See, the thing about dead is that it lasts the rest of your life. My Christian brethren cling to words about the hereafter. In the meantime, I’ve been without a daddy for 44 years. I’ve been without him longer than he actually existed. The grief never ends for those left behind. The rawness scabs over with time, that’s true. But now and then, the beast hides and jumps out and sucker punches and opens the wound.
If you haven’t met grief face-to-face yet, if you haven’t wrestled it at 3 a.m., let me tell you what I know about the thief. It’s physically heavy, like the apron at the dentist’s office. Only, you have to get up off the chair and walk around with it. You have to wear it to work and still do a good job. You have to smile and cheer others and suffer their attempts at comforting words, while toting the weight of it. You have to drive carpool and do laundry and carry grief. You don’t get a vacation from it. You have to take it on vacation with you.
Sometimes grief looks like anger. Sometimes it disguises as fear. My grief mostly presents as a shield, for my protection: “Leave me alone.”
My two other children live and work out of town and could not get to the funeral to be with their sister. I told them not to fret that detail. I told them they needed to do one thing for the family that only they could do. And they did. They each offered their own gifts to shoulder the devastation. Neither was a casserole.
God bless the casserole. One friend took a casserole every month for the first year after Jack’s death.
Twelve times, she made the grocery list and prayed for the family.
Twelve times, she shopped for the ingredients and prayed for the family.
Twelve times, she cooked the dinner and prayed for the family.
Twelve times, she delivered the meal, and with her actions stated, “I still feel your heartache.”
Yes, I know that joy comes in the morning (Psalms 30:5). Likewise, I know there is a time to weep and a time to mourn (Ecclesiastes 3:4). We are inundated with death right now. We are all so tired. These are days we thought happened to other people in other times. Surely, not to us, not now.
Ah, however—good ole however—in the midst of distress, we hold each other up. It’s how we muddle through. We find one thing only we can do, and we do it. Then, we hand down our stories to the next generation.
Celeste King Conner is grateful for community, even in a pandemic. Email her at celestekconner@gmail.com.