Grief will follow you everywhere

See, the thing about dead is that it lasts the rest of your life. My Christian brethren cling to words about the hereafter. In the meantime, I’ve been without a daddy for 44 years. I’ve been without him longer than he actually existed. The grief never ends for those left behind. The rawness scabs over with time, that’s true. But now and then, the beast hides and jumps out and sucker punches and opens the wound.

If you haven’t met grief face-to-face yet, if you haven’t wrestled it at 3 a.m., let me tell you what I know about the thief. It’s physically heavy, like the apron at the dentist’s office. Only, you have to get up off the chair and walk around with it. You have to wear it to work and still do a good job. You have to smile and cheer others and suffer their attempts at comforting words, while toting the weight of it. You have to drive carpool and do laundry and carry grief. You don’t get a vacation from it. You have to take it on vacation with you.

Sometimes grief looks like anger. Sometimes it disguises as fear. My grief mostly presents as a shield, for my protection: “Leave me alone.”