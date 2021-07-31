Hair today, gone tomorrow

My mother used to call me Pigpen. I could try to convince people that Mother was a Grateful Dead fan, and that her favorite was the first of the band’s ill-fated keyboard players, Ron McKernan, better known as Pigpen, but the truth is that she called me that because of the “Peanuts” character, who was perpetually enveloped in a cloud of dusty dishevelment.
Mother pointed out that Pigpen could get all washed and dressed, and almost immediately the cloud would form around him. Apparently, the same thing happened with me. No matter how spiffy I tried to look, in no time at all I’d look like I just rolled out of bed.
Growing up helped — I can dress myself, and even if I do wear browns and grays at the same time, I do know better than to mix up plaids.
However, my hair never got the memo. No matter what, my hair is always a mess. When I was little, there was a stubborn cowlick to contend with, and my mother would try to tame it with Brylcreem or Royal Crown Pomade, leaving me with a greased cowlick. I spent most of the year with a “summer haircut” which was shorthand for a style usually reserved for head lice outbreaks.
As a teenager, I wanted to grow my hair really long, like the hippies, but the best I was allowed to do was over the ears and onto the collar. In my school pictures, I look like I’m wearing a hair helmet.
For years my driver’s license listed my hair as blond, but I liked to describe it as “oughtabeen” — oughta been on a monkey’s butt. A little self-deprecation goes a long way toward excusing bad hair.
One evening years ago, I had a stunning revelation. We were having dinner with some friends and the local news came on the television. The story being reported was from a meeting I had attended. I pointed out all the reporters on the screen by name except one, a man looking down, intently scribbling in a notebook. “I don’t remember seeing that balding guy,” I said. “I must’ve already left.”
I didn’t feel all the eyes on me.
Then the balding scribbler looked up. “Good grief, that’s me!” I cried. “When did I get bald?”
I shouldn’t have been surprised; I’ve always understood hair genes to come down from the mother’s side. While Papa Perkins died with a full head of snow-white hair, most of the follicles atop my maternal granddaddy’s head had closed up shop. He showed his appreciation to the remaining few by keeping them neatly combed.
The biggest disappointment was that I’d never be able to wear a Mohawk, although I’ve threatened to for years. With a bald spot, a Mohawk would just look like Morse code. I got my Mohawk eventually, in the form of a novelty wig.
I made my peace with having inherited Granddaddy’s hair gene, and I expected that would be the end of it. I found myself paying attention to other men’s hair. On a bus in St. Petersburg, packed in like sardines, I began to notice the hair of an elderly Russian man whose head was about 18 inches from my face. Thousands of gray and black hairs grew from his ear, and he had coiffed them neatly to make a sort of hair flap to keep out the icy wind from Neva Bay at the head of the Gulf of Finland.
It would be a few years before I’d notice with great horror a few hairs sprouting from my own ears. I can’t even comb it into St. Petersburg flaps; it’s too sparse and as unruly as every other hair.
I suspect that, as the hair on my head wanes, unexpected ear hairs, unfettered eyebrows and sneaky nose hairs will proliferate, and I can cover my head with an elaborately constructed comb-over. That would be a sight to behold.
