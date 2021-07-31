Hair today, gone tomorrow

My mother used to call me Pigpen. I could try to convince people that Mother was a Grateful Dead fan, and that her favorite was the first of the band’s ill-fated keyboard players, Ron McKernan, better known as Pigpen, but the truth is that she called me that because of the “Peanuts” character, who was perpetually enveloped in a cloud of dusty dishevelment.

Mother pointed out that Pigpen could get all washed and dressed, and almost immediately the cloud would form around him. Apparently, the same thing happened with me. No matter how spiffy I tried to look, in no time at all I’d look like I just rolled out of bed.

Growing up helped — I can dress myself, and even if I do wear browns and grays at the same time, I do know better than to mix up plaids.

However, my hair never got the memo. No matter what, my hair is always a mess. When I was little, there was a stubborn cowlick to contend with, and my mother would try to tame it with Brylcreem or Royal Crown Pomade, leaving me with a greased cowlick. I spent most of the year with a “summer haircut” which was shorthand for a style usually reserved for head lice outbreaks.