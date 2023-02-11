I suppose I’m not much different from other fellows in, that in my early 20s, I exercised a bit of personal autonomy and grew some facial hair.

It was the latest in an ongoing effort to make my head look normal. It’s quite a melon, and always has been. To make matters worse, the hair atop has always been an unruly mop, at least since I found a different barber shop than Andy’s, where my father used to take me.

I enjoyed Andy’s, a sho-nuff barber shop. Outside an electric barber pole beckoned; those who still needed convincing might be moved by a decal on the door with a cartoon penguin and a pack of smokes urging us to “Come on in, it’s KOOL inside.” I got to have a short Coke with a bag of Lance peanuts poured into it, and my father and the Andy’s crowd would tell endless lies. Protests to the veracity of any unbelievable statement was answered with one simple phrase – “I guaran-dam-tee ya” – ending debate as surely as a legislative cloture motion.

Every aspect of a trip to Andy’s was a joy until it was my turn in the chair. One of the barbers would whip out a plank to set across the chair arms, and I’d sit on the board to get my head within reach of the clippers. I’d hear someone call out, “Ivy League on the top; GI on the sides!” and before the next tall tale could be guaran-dam-teed, I’d be as skint as a boot-camp grunt.

A buzzcut is no kind of hairdo for a melon-headed boy, so as soon as I was able to weigh in on the matter, I was allowed enough hair on top to comb to the right. As the years progressed, the length of time between haircuts often stretched to months, even though my hair grew in such a way that I usually looked like a Q-tip.

The activation of hair follicles on my face presented new possibilities, and I took the plunge. Soon my face had a crop of thick beard. However, it wasn’t the mousy brown of the hair on my head, but a deep reddish tone, creating an odd mismatch. People I hadn’t seen in a while didn’t recognize me, which seemed like a situation that would be exploited somehow. Then one night at the mall, some goober and his pals mistook me for someone they had a beef with, and there was almost a fistfight between the bakery and Good Times, the pinball arcade.

So I shaved – at least partly. I fashioned what was left into a style I’d seen on a hairdo poster at Andy’s. “The Van Dyke,” it was called; I thought it might lend me an air of mystery, transforming me into a suave and debonair young fellow. Instead, I looked like someone had glued a merkin to my chin.

Several weeks ago, I tried the beard look again. This time, it wasn’t deep red, but silver and white. At least it matched my graying and straying hair. I left it a while and then shaved, going through a half dozen twin-blade refills. I left the moustache. I like it, but then I don’t have to look at it.

One night last week we gathered with our monthly supper club group, and several people remarked benignly on the changes to the landscape of my face.

“A couple of ladies in the office told me I look like Einstein,” I said.

“Yeah, I don’t think that was a compliment,” someone said.

Perhaps it’s time to exercise that personal autonomy again. I bought a grandpa razor, the kind that twists open and holds a traditional razor blade. I anticipate trading a mustache for an array of Band-Aids.