Happy 125th Birthday University of Montevallo

The University of Montevallo (UM) celebrated its 125th anniversary this year. Its rich history, cobblestone streets and beautiful, historic campus date back to 1896 when it was known as the Alabama Girls’ Industrial School. Later, it became the Alabama Girl’s Technical Institute until 1923 when it became known as the Alabama College for Women. In 1969, it became the University of Montevallo.

From 1980-1984 it became my home and changed my life in many ways.

It offered me an affordable opportunity for a solid education full of hope and promise. UM allowed me many lessons both in and out of the classroom, and it offered me a home-away-from-home where every professor and the president knew me by name.

Today, its slogan is “You Belong at Montevallo.” I did belong there, and I excelled there because of the numerous opportunities it offered. Anybody and anything can grow if placed in the proper nurturing environment.

Montevallo gave me that environment and additional tools I would need throughout my life. I owe a great deal to the professors, staff and fellow students from UM. As Alabama’s only public liberal arts university, it taught me to think for myself and to discover different academic disciplines and cultural experiences.