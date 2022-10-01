“Happy birthday, then.”

Like most kids, I would await my birthday with great anticipation. When a birthday would roll around, Mother would make a dessert of our choosing – I always wanted banana pudding – and she would fix whatever the birthday kid wanted for supper.

I would ask for shepherd’s pie; no one seemed to care for it besides me, so my birthday was usually the one day each year that particular dish landed on the dining room table. It was probably one of those grocery dollar-stretching meals – mashed potatoes in the bottom of a Corningware dish, a layer with browned ground beef and shredded cheese, topped off with more mashed potatoes and cooked in the oven. But I loved it, and looked forward to it every year.

The year I turned 13, there was a small gathering at our house, and several of my friends showed up. If there were gifts, I have forgotten about them, with one exception – someone brought me a board game called “The Game of Life.” It was just another board game, or so I thought at the time. We’d always played board games, like Candyland, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble, Monopoly, and others. The Game of Life was added to the mix, played several times through the years, and then relegated to the back of a closet with the rest of the games.

As I think about it now, it seems an ominous gift for a kid crossing the threshold into the teenaged years. It could literally set up the first act of a horror tale.

In the game, there are pitfalls along the way, a little bit of money you can spend or hoard, and a spinner to move the game forward in a random and capricious way. Like real life. Talk about foreshadowing …

In many ways, the Game of Life is far removed from reality. In others, it was prescient. For instance, a player choosing the college path must pay the bank $100,000. That was a fantastical amount in 1972. Fifty years later, it’s spot on.

I had a birthday a few days ago, and I didn’t anticipate it for weeks like I did when I was a kid. Birthdays turn children into little narcissists; adults realize that everybody has a birthday, and that they likely share theirs with other people they know. I can think of six people I know whose birthdays are the same day as mine. If I am special because of it, so are they.

I’ve noticed a bit of a change in birthday celebrations in recent years. Or maybe the shift is just in my awareness. Either way, I was in a store and the cashier had a wad of dollar bills pinned to her blouse. “What’s that about?” I asked, nodding toward the cash. “It’s my birthday, so people give me money,” she said. I didn’t want to look like a cheapskate, so I handed her a dollar bill from my change. “Happy birthday,” I said, and left feeling duped. Was it really her birthday, or was she trying to make rent? The whole scenario would make a good pitfall on an updated version of The Game of Life. Pick a card: “At the A&P, a cashier you’ve never seen before has money pinned to her apron. It’s her birthday. The lady ahead of her gives a dollar. You only have a twenty…”

I’ve also noticed that some people celebrate their birthday for the whole month. I’ve never heard of that, either.

This year – my third 21st celebration – was low-key. A pepperoni pizza, visit with friends, two slices of an extraordinary red velvet cake, and three fingers of Buffalo Trace before bedtime. It was a nice day befitting of a man old enough to be bombarded with AARP solicitations.

However, I admit that I have used my birthday as a tool at least once. A few days after I turned 35, we were at a function with several celebrities. I was talking with Mary Ann Mobley, and mentioned that I’d just had a birthday. Mary Ann threw her arms around me and planted a big smacky kiss on my cheek, leaving a tell-tale lipstick outline. I was elated, and like Pavlov’s dog, thought I’d learned a little something about cause and effect.

Later, I was talking with swimsuit model Kathy Ireland, who was far more reserved. It was already an awkward encounter, so I trotted out the birthday angle. Kathy Ireland just looked at me as if she didn’t know what to say – or perhaps she was dumbstruck by my blatant audacity. When she didn’t react, I pointed at my lipstick-stained cheek and said, “Mary Ann kissed me.”

“Well,” Kathy Ireland said as she turned to walk away.

“Happy birthday, then.”

Just call me Don Juan.

* * *

What I'm reading: How the World Really Works by Vaclav Smil; Draft No.4 by John McPhee.