 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Have you got the time?
0 Comments
alert top story

Have you got the time?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bill Perkins mug

Bill Perkins

Years ago, I picked up a book that seemed like something I would like. “Longitude,” the title read. “The story of a lone genius who solved the greatest scientific problem of his time.”

I was wrong about Longitude. I didn’t like it; I loved it, ranking it up there with my favorite books of all time – Running the Amazon by Joe Kane, Cod by Mark Kurlansky, and Go, Dog, Go by P.D. Eastman.

Dava Sobel’s non-fiction work is a well-researched exploration of an 18th century contest to determine a way to measure longitude on ocean-going ships. Celestial navigation was of no use during daylight hours or under cloud cover. To go into any detail here would be to give Sobel’s extraordinary book short shrift. But to give an idea of the impact the book had on me, we had soon booked passage to London, with plans to visit the Royal Observatory and Maritime Museum at Greenwich, where the devices described in Sobel’s book were on display and, in honor of the Queen’s Jubilee, would be running during our visit.

It was an extraordinary afternoon. Not only was I able to see the product of the high drama and intrigue woven throughout Dava Sobel’s fascinating book, I had my mind boggled by every facet of the observatory and maritime museum. Sometime earlier Bettye had given me an early model of a consumer-grade handheld GPS, which I had tossed into my backpack as if I would need it to find my way out of the urban jungles of Piccadilly or Westminster. I thought about it on the Docklands Light Railway train that whisked us from central London to Greenwich, dug it out of my bag and reset it so it could align with the satellites over that part of the globe. At the Observatory, I paced back and forth over the Prime Meridian, watching my longitudinal axis on my GPS screen zero out.

I was tickled pink.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

For as long as I can remember, time and timekeeping have intrigued me to the point of distraction. I’ve accumulated watches like I’ve hoarded pencils, and am partial to the mechanical ones, particularly those constructed in such a way that I can watch the gears work. I bought a fake Rolex once because the back was a crystal through which I could see the works. I’ve gathered several pocket watches because they’re precision machines. And I wonder if my indifference to sports has anything to do with stopping the clock throughout the game. Time marches on; there’s no pausing it.

However, mankind, in our extreme arrogance, monkeys around with time constantly. For instance, this weekend, we are to set our clocks back to end Daylight Saving Time. It’ll take me days to get accustomed to it. To make matters worse, it’s likely a different time in other parts of the world. And you can’t even count on the notion that time differences happen in one hour increments. There are some places where the difference includes half-hour or three-quarter-hour differences. Even Greenwich deviates from Greenwich Mean Time in the summer. It’s enough to give a fellow a headache.

But if you really want to drive yourself insane, try to figure out light-years. I read that Voyager 1, at its farthest point from Earth, was 13 light-years away – a distance to took 27 years to reach.

That’s a real navel-gazing proposition. And I am convinced that it’s something a dog would understand innately.

They say dogs don’t really have a concept of time, that if you leave a dog at home all day, for an hour, or for a month, they cannot tell the difference in the duration of your absence.

However, our dear departed pups had an uncanny perception of time. Regardless of the spring and fall time changes, they knew precisely when dinner time, treat time, and medicine time fell each day, and they would not let the time slip past without reminding us vigorously – all without the benefit of a timepiece on a paw.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thought for food
Columnists

Thought for food

  • Updated

Last week, I was having breakfast with my weekly group of fellows when I made some off-the-cuff observation.

Seniority vs. senility
Columnists

Seniority vs. senility

  • Updated

Our senior U.S. senator, Richard Shelby, will be remembered as Alabama’s most prominent senator when he retires next December. Folks, that’s s…

Class of 77 seeks unity
Columnists

Class of 77 seeks unity

  • Updated

Dothan High School’s Class of 1977 held its first reunion at the 10-year mark, gathering at a relatively new venue called the William Washingt…

Music in the air
Columnists

Music in the air

  • Updated

We went downtown last week to join a group of people in Porter Park to watch a short documentary on the 2020 Wiregrass Blues Society Honoree J…

Why I teach business ethics
Columnists

Why I teach business ethics

  • Updated

In a letter to the officers of the First Brigade of the Third Division of the Militia of Massachusetts, President John Adams observed that “[o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert