Have you got the time?

Years ago, I picked up a book that seemed like something I would like. “Longitude,” the title read. “The story of a lone genius who solved the greatest scientific problem of his time.”
I was wrong about Longitude. I didn’t like it; I loved it, ranking it up there with my favorite books of all time – Running the Amazon by Joe Kane, Cod by Mark Kurlansky, and Go, Dog, Go by P.D. Eastman.
Dava Sobel’s non-fiction work is a well-researched exploration of an 18th century contest to determine a way to measure longitude on ocean-going ships. Celestial navigation was of no use during daylight hours or under cloud cover. To go into any detail here would be to give Sobel’s extraordinary book short shrift. But to give an idea of the impact the book had on me, we had soon booked passage to London, with plans to visit the Royal Observatory and Maritime Museum at Greenwich, where the devices described in Sobel’s book were on display and, in honor of the Queen’s Jubilee, would be running during our visit.
It was an extraordinary afternoon. Not only was I able to see the product of the high drama and intrigue woven throughout Dava Sobel’s fascinating book, I had my mind boggled by every facet of the observatory and maritime museum. Sometime earlier Bettye had given me an early model of a consumer-grade handheld GPS, which I had tossed into my backpack as if I would need it to find my way out of the urban jungles of Piccadilly or Westminster. I thought about it on the Docklands Light Railway train that whisked us from central London to Greenwich, dug it out of my bag and reset it so it could align with the satellites over that part of the globe. At the Observatory, I paced back and forth over the Prime Meridian, watching my longitudinal axis on my GPS screen zero out.
I was tickled pink.
For as long as I can remember, time and timekeeping have intrigued me to the point of distraction. I’ve accumulated watches like I’ve hoarded pencils, and am partial to the mechanical ones, particularly those constructed in such a way that I can watch the gears work. I bought a fake Rolex once because the back was a crystal through which I could see the works. I’ve gathered several pocket watches because they’re precision machines. And I wonder if my indifference to sports has anything to do with stopping the clock throughout the game. Time marches on; there’s no pausing it.
However, mankind, in our extreme arrogance, monkeys around with time constantly. For instance, this weekend, we are to set our clocks back to end Daylight Saving Time. It’ll take me days to get accustomed to it. To make matters worse, it’s likely a different time in other parts of the world. And you can’t even count on the notion that time differences happen in one hour increments. There are some places where the difference includes half-hour or three-quarter-hour differences. Even Greenwich deviates from Greenwich Mean Time in the summer. It’s enough to give a fellow a headache.
But if you really want to drive yourself insane, try to figure out light-years. I read that Voyager 1, at its farthest point from Earth, was 13 light-years away – a distance to took 27 years to reach.
That’s a real navel-gazing proposition. And I am convinced that it’s something a dog would understand innately.
They say dogs don’t really have a concept of time, that if you leave a dog at home all day, for an hour, or for a month, they cannot tell the difference in the duration of your absence.
However, our dear departed pups had an uncanny perception of time. Regardless of the spring and fall time changes, they knew precisely when dinner time, treat time, and medicine time fell each day, and they would not let the time slip past without reminding us vigorously – all without the benefit of a timepiece on a paw.
Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle