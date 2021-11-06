Have you got the time?

Years ago, I picked up a book that seemed like something I would like. “Longitude,” the title read. “The story of a lone genius who solved the greatest scientific problem of his time.”

I was wrong about Longitude. I didn’t like it; I loved it, ranking it up there with my favorite books of all time – Running the Amazon by Joe Kane, Cod by Mark Kurlansky, and Go, Dog, Go by P.D. Eastman.

Dava Sobel’s non-fiction work is a well-researched exploration of an 18th century contest to determine a way to measure longitude on ocean-going ships. Celestial navigation was of no use during daylight hours or under cloud cover. To go into any detail here would be to give Sobel’s extraordinary book short shrift. But to give an idea of the impact the book had on me, we had soon booked passage to London, with plans to visit the Royal Observatory and Maritime Museum at Greenwich, where the devices described in Sobel’s book were on display and, in honor of the Queen’s Jubilee, would be running during our visit.