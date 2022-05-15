Heart will always be with Tech

I know it’s not football season but let’s face it, it is always football season in Alabama. Nary a week goes by in which some person doesn’t ask me, “Norm, here in the heart of Alabama and Auburn country, how can you be devoted to Ga.Tech?” Thus it was again this week.

I cannot answer that question rationally.

That’s like answering the question, “Norm, why are you so handsome and powerful?” I can’t help it, it’s genetic. Growing up in Atlanta I began to follow Tech early in my childhood. In those days the Jackets had teams which were nationally prominent and always competitive.

My earliest memory of a sporting event is sometime around the age of 7 when I asked someone who won the Tech-Auburn game. When I heard Auburn had won I remember thinking, “Gee, that’s too bad.” That phrase has become a mantra over the last 40 years. Oh, we’ve had moments in basketball but in football, with a couple of notable exceptions, it’s been one “Gee, that’s too bad,” after another.

My fate was sealed when I enrolled at Tech. For some reason, I thought I wanted to be an engineer. Once there I found not only were there no trains to drive, wearing the cunning little blue and white striped hats was totally out of the question. Still, I attended one game with Alabama, Bear Bryant and Joe Namath and three Auburn games, at least one with Jimmy Sidle and Tucker Frederickson. All four were “Gee, that’s too bad.” A rich hatred was born.

Those were the glory years but then Bobby Dodd retired, Tech left the SEC and the downward spiral began. In the grand cosmic scheme of things I suppose the ranking of your football team is insignificant. That said, I find it not very thrilling to sit down with my Alabama/Auburn friends over a cup of coffee and say, “Our calculus team thrashed yours Saturday. We covered and won the over.”

Long term, our calculus team may be more important to the survival of the planet than your football team but it ain’t the same. Mable and F-Troop don’t understand my antagonism toward the two state teams. “Go ahead, root for Tech,” they say. “Just don’t root against Auburn.”

I have no control over my emotions. My twig was bent at age 7 and remains bent to this day. I’m cursed in my choice of teams, but I can’t make myself abandon my beloved Ramblin’ Wrecks. You who look upon me with sympathy, fine. With pity, no.

After all, somebody has to be the homecoming opponent each year. It might as well be the Yellow Jackets from the North Avenue Trade School. We play 6 road games and we are the homecoming opponent in each. Up with the white and gold.

