How do vegans get adequate protein?

But you may ask: “What about complete proteins? Isn’t there a concern that vegans need to eat complementary plant-based protein sources in meals such as “beans with brown rice” in order to get all the 20 essential amino acids needed to make protein?

The fact is that our bodies can produce 11 of the amino acids of the 20 amino acids that are needed to make protein; therefore, we need to derive the other nine amino acids from our diet which is why they are called essential amino acids. Common wisdom is that animal proteins provide high levels of the nine essential amino acids, compared to plant-based foods which may be limited in one or more of the nine essential amino acids (Nutritionists Nicole Agra and Wendy Dahl, Food Science and Human Nutrition, 8-27-18).

The notion that one must eat complementary plant-based foods to attain the sufficient amino acid balance for protein production was first popularized by Frances Lappé in her 1971 book Diet for a Small Planet. However, in her 10th edition of the book (1981) she retracted her original advice and explained her evolution in thinking in the 20th anniversary edition (1991): ”For most people, even those eating strictly a plant food diet, attention to complementary proteins is not necessary as long as the diet is healthy otherwise” (p. 182).