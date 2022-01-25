How do vegans get adequate protein?

Given that January is a time for adopting new habits, Veganuary was launched in 2014 by two vegan advocates, Jane Land and Matthew Glover, to encourage more people to eat vegan starting in January. Yet, although plant-based eating has become even more mainstream as of late (e.g., witness KFC offering a plant-based chicken option and Burger King offering the Impossible Whopper), there is confusion about whether adopting a more plant-based diet offers sufficient protein for the human body.
The question about getting enough protein can feel daunting as you embark on your plant-based journey. But how much protein do we truly need? It is important to bear in mind that an individual’s protein needs vary by age, gender, weight, and energy expended (e.g., through pregnancy, breastfeeding, cardio exercise/weight training, etc.).
The USDA’s daily recommended protein intake is 13 grams for ages 2 to 3; 19 grams for ages 4 to 8; 34 grams for ages 9 to 13; and for ages 14 and older, 46 grams for women and 56 grams for men.
The truth is that most Americans are actually taking in much more protein than the recommended daily allowances - even amongst vegans. Food researcher Sophia Egan states: “Most American adults eat about 100 grams of protein per day, or roughly twice the recommended amount. Even on a vegan diet people can easily get 60 to 80 grams of protein throughout the day.” (From New York Times 2017 article: How Much Protein Do We Need?”, Section D, p.6).
But you may ask: “What about complete proteins? Isn’t there a concern that vegans need to eat complementary plant-based protein sources in meals such as “beans with brown rice” in order to get all the 20 essential amino acids needed to make protein?
The fact is that our bodies can produce 11 of the amino acids of the 20 amino acids that are needed to make protein; therefore, we need to derive the other nine amino acids from our diet which is why they are called essential amino acids. Common wisdom is that animal proteins provide high levels of the nine essential amino acids, compared to plant-based foods which may be limited in one or more of the nine essential amino acids (Nutritionists Nicole Agra and Wendy Dahl, Food Science and Human Nutrition, 8-27-18).
The notion that one must eat complementary plant-based foods to attain the sufficient amino acid balance for protein production was first popularized by Frances Lappé in her 1971 book Diet for a Small Planet. However, in her 10th edition of the book (1981) she retracted her original advice and explained her evolution in thinking in the 20th anniversary edition (1991): ”For most people, even those eating strictly a plant food diet, attention to complementary proteins is not necessary as long as the diet is healthy otherwise” (p. 182).
Subsequent nutrition research supports this. In the landmark 1994 study, published in “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition,” Vernon Young and Peter Pellet asserted that different types of plant proteins need not be combined in a single meal. They stressed that the protein balance over the course of an entire day is more important in achieving optimal nutrition. Likewise, Francois Mariotti and Christopher Gardner’s 2019 study published in “Nutrients” examined the levels of dietary protein and amino acid levels in plant-based diets and came to similar conclusions.
The release of widely viewed documentaries like What the Health?, Game Changers, and Forks Over Knives have cast light on the advantages of eating a whole food, plant-based diet. Some of these benefits include not only decreasing the risk of heart disease but also the risk of diabetes and cancer, as well as lowering cholesterol levels and blood pressure. Ultimately, it’s time for vegans to stop worrying about the protein question; we can relax knowing that we have some solid research on our side and share that information with others as we are able, in a spirit of goodwill. And remember: Veganuary is still not over and you can decide today to start eating more plant-based during the year 2022. Here’s to our individual and collective health!
Dr. Jeneve Brooks is a sociologist who has a passion for promoting plant-based eating in the Wiregrass and beyond. Connect with her at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenevebrooksphd/.