How to train your crows - it's an interesting bird brain idea

Leaving the office one day recently, I noticed that it was relatively quiet outside. I had gotten used to an almost constant cacophony from a colony of small birds that had taken up residence beneath the canopy of our loading dock.

The paper shut down its press operation several years ago, and without the almost daily delivery of newsprint and inserts, the now-idle loading dock became an attractive refuge for the little noisy birds.

But on this day, they were silent. In fact, they weren’t even home.

As I stepped out into the open, I heard a solitary call – “Caw … caw...” – and I turned and looked behind me. Along the edge of the roofline stood a large black crow. He was looking at me as I was looking at him.

“Caw,” he said. “Caw.”

But he wasn’t talking to me. I heard a response a short distance to my right. I looked that way and saw another crow perched along the roofline at the corner of the building. I soon heard a third “Caw,” and saw another crow on the arm of a street lamp beside the parking lot. The lamp crow then swooped down into the parking lot where someone had spilled a container of McDonald’s fries. He ate a fry, heard another caw from one of the sentries, and flew back up to the lamp post.

When I got to my car, I sat for a while and watched the birds. The crows on the building watched the back door, and when someone would emerge, one of them would caw. When the coast was clear, they’d caw, and the lamp crow would return to the fries. Then they’d rotate, and one of the sentries would take the lamp spot and have a shot at a few fries before rotating again.

It was fascinating, to say the least.

I have friends who are crow aficionados, but I’ve always considered them just another bird. I didn’t know much about them beyond their clever collective noun, “a murder of crows.” But after the episode in the parking lot, I thought I would read up on them. As it turns out, they’re pretty smart – at least as smart as a seven-year-old human, according to one source.

As I scoured the internet, I came across an article entitled, “How to befriend crows and turn them against your enemies.” That got my attention. I envisioned the wicked witch’s flying monkeys, and the fearsome flock descending on Tippi Hedren in that scary Hitchcock movie we watched at Luther’s house while our parents played Tripoley in another room. A crow army would have been a powerful tool in childhood. Now, not so much.

But I read on as the article explained in depth how to train your crows to develop animosity toward your enemies. But first you have to lure some crows to your yard, and then work to make sure the crows see you as their lord and master:

“Crows recognize patterns, and if you leave food for them at the same time of day, they’ll eventually add your backyard to their mental map of “places food comes from.” Once they show up regularly, you can try straying a little closer to the food every day. But don’t overdo it and startle them. Crows have long memories. If all goes well, the crows you attract will eventually associate you with the food and the nice environment of your back yard, and this is where the fun begins.”

“Your face and kind deeds will spread like a legend among local crows, and more will land in your yard to partake in your delicious food. If the crows really like you, they will begin leaving you shiny things as tribute—bottle caps, bullets, and so on. They may even deliver a priceless diamond from the necklace of a contessa to your doorstep, setting up a mystery that can only be solved by Hercules Poirot, Belgium’s greatest detective.”

That sounds simple enough. There’s a section on liability, or what to do when your crows attack the neighbors. And then the part where the rubber hits the road – training your crows to recognize the enemy.

It was here that I began to suspect that this how-to was, in truth, a bit of satire. Training your crows to recognize the enemies is simply a matter of making a mask that looks like the enemy, and then wearing it while terrorizing your crows. As if a bird that’s smarter than a second-grader would be fooled by such a thing.

I felt a little bamboozled, because I had hoped to learn enough crow-training tips to get our parking lot scavengers to follow us to a new location. Our office will relocate later this month, and there won’t likely be anyone to spill fries in the parking lot, at least for a while.