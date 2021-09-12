Hunting a COVID travel test

I entered No. 1 and told the pharmacy clerk I needed a COVID test. She reached under the counter and I stopped her, “I don’t need it until Tuesday.” Monday I figured I had better schedule an appointment. I stood at the same counter in No. 1 and was told, “We don’t do those here but No. 2 does.” So it was off to No. 2 where I was told, “We don’t do those here but No. 3 does.”

By now I was becoming rather frustrated. At No. 3 I was informed, “Yes, we do them but it could take 72 hours to get the results and you have to get an appointment online. I went back to the lodge and signed on. The only pharmacy that did the test, the one I had just left, had no appointments available for a week. My heart sank.

As a final Hail Mary, I went to the Delta website and to my astonishment found I didn’t need the lab test, the simple 15-minute test would do. I could have gotten that easily at several of the clinics. Back to store No. 3. “We don’t have those tests. Go to No. 1.” Off to No. 1 only to be told they were out of testing material, try No. 2. By that time I was seething. No. 2, my last hope, was also out of the tests. At this point I was literally thrashing around. Thursday, flight day, approacheth.