Huntsville is Alabama’s largest city

Woodfin and his team are brilliantly adapting to the modern politics of using social media, yet he adroitly employs the old-school politics of mainstream television, traditional media, and getting out the vote. The initial polling on the mayoral race indicated that Woodfin could probably win reelection without a runoff, but nobody saw the 65% final result figure. I am convinced that the ad firm that designed his televisions ads garnered him a 12% boost from 53% to 65% with an ad using his mother. The ad featured Mama Woodfin asking her friends and neighbors in Birmingham to vote for her son. She was a superstar.

Mobile mayor, Sandy Stimpson, also won an impressive 63% reelection victory on Aug. 24. He was elected to his third term. Stimpson is a successful businessman from an old silk stocking Mobile family. He is doing the job as a civic duty. Mobilians must think he is doing a good job. Stimpson ran a positive campaign and spent a lot of money. Stimpson will be entering his third four-year term as mayor of the Port City. On election night, he indicated that this may be his last hurrah noting that he will be 73 in 2025 and may be ready to hand over the reins.

Huntsville’s mayor, Tommy Battle, won an impressive reelection last year. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed also won a very impressive first term election in 2020. The mayors of our four major cities are indeed popular.