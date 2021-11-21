 Skip to main content
I’m thankful for …
I'm thankful for …

Each year around this time I take a few minutes to appreciate things I too often take for granted. So…

I’m thankful for:

— Mable my lovely bride

— the grandkids; Nuke and Budrick, Zeus and Myrtle, Snafu and Snafene.

— the nightly rasslin’ matches between the Schnauzers.

— my new pond and its bumper crop of lily pads.

— old friends and new friends.

— Gone With the Wind sunsets.

— football Saturdays.

— New England in the fall.

— cigar walks.

— March Madness.

— Atlantic Elevator Company.

— the monthly Stoogefest.

— rainy Saturday mornings. —

— F-Troop and the spouses (spice?), Zox and Raykash, Rudolph and Kat, McGee and Lefty,

— Monument Valley and Valley of the Gods.

— crispy ginger snaps.

— the very few of the Twelve Loyal that occasionally send an email reply.

— top water fishing.

— Miss Sue, Brother Zeke, Uncle Fred, Nee’, Madam and Fudd.

— the greatest CD ever, the one with only Our Town on it repeated 11 times.

— New England clam chowdah.

— a crackling oak fire,

— the October full Moon.

— Super 8, Renaissance Group and the newly formed Celebration Group.

— the guys and gals at work.

— Masterpiece Theater.

— doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, EMTs...those who take care of us when we are in need.

— ponds teeming with shellcrackers.

— the Twelve Loyal Readers and the Eagle.

From Mable and Norm, a happy, healthy holiday season.

As always, onward.

