Each year around this time I take a few minutes to appreciate things I too often take for granted. So…
I’m thankful for:
— Mable my lovely bride
— the grandkids; Nuke and Budrick, Zeus and Myrtle, Snafu and Snafene.
— the nightly rasslin’ matches between the Schnauzers.
— my new pond and its bumper crop of lily pads.
— old friends and new friends.
— Gone With the Wind sunsets.
— football Saturdays.
— New England in the fall.
— cigar walks.
— March Madness.
— Atlantic Elevator Company.
— the monthly Stoogefest.
— rainy Saturday mornings. —
— F-Troop and the spouses (spice?), Zox and Raykash, Rudolph and Kat, McGee and Lefty,
— Monument Valley and Valley of the Gods.
— crispy ginger snaps.
— the very few of the Twelve Loyal that occasionally send an email reply.
— top water fishing.
— Miss Sue, Brother Zeke, Uncle Fred, Nee’, Madam and Fudd.
— the greatest CD ever, the one with only Our Town on it repeated 11 times.
— New England clam chowdah.
— a crackling oak fire,
— the October full Moon.
— Super 8, Renaissance Group and the newly formed Celebration Group.
— the guys and gals at work.
— Masterpiece Theater.
— doctors, nurses, firemen, policemen, EMTs...those who take care of us when we are in need.
— ponds teeming with shellcrackers.
— the Twelve Loyal Readers and the Eagle.
From Mable and Norm, a happy, healthy holiday season.
As always, onward.