If I don't remember it, did it really happen?

I was listening to a song by one of my favorite singer-songwriters, Bob Schneider, and one particular lyric resonated. The narrator talks about a conversation he had with a guy he met in a bar. The stranger had told him he could remember the names of everyone he’d ever met, and though it may be a gift, he thought it “more of a curse, I must confess.” In the next line, our narrator asks him to name everybody in his first grade class, and reports: “… and he did -- I guess.”

That would be impressive – assuming he did it accurately. Our narrator would never know unless he knew all the names already. And how would he?

That’s the weird thing about memory – people tend to remember things differently. Like many local folks, I follow a Facebook page called Old Dothan Memories, and I am amused by some of the threads that point this out. They most always revolve around the locations where some business or building long gone and lost to time once stood, living now only in the memories of those who recall. It tickles me to read how someone is firmly convinced that something was on this corner, when everyone knows it was on that one. More often than not, the outlier is correct and everyone else is wrong.

As an exercise, I thought I’d make a list of all the phone numbers I have had. I started with the home phone number I grew up with. Simple enough; done. The next would be the first number after moving away from home. I have no idea. College? Don’t remember that one either, but I’m pretty sure it had some 1s in it. I had a land line for years after moving back to town until I had it disconnected about a decade ago. I don’t remember that number, either.

I can’t remember but two email addresses I no longer use, although there have surely been more. One is connected to an account through which I bought some digital music from Apple iTunes, but I can’t remember the password. That’s frustrating.

In the elementary school I attended, there was an intercom in every room so that Mrs. Crammer, the principal, could address all the students at once or choose an individual classroom. One day, the intercom crackled and Mrs. Crammer asked our teacher what her Social Security number was. The teacher – I can’t remember who – turned to the intercom and called out nine digits, which Mrs. Crammer repeated.

I was tremendously impressed. Wow, all those numbers. How in the world could she remember all that?

But now it’s not so impressive. I know my Social Security number, driver license number, Delta Skymiles number, bank account number, routing number, various PIN numbers, my Wheel of Fortune Spin ID, the first three digits of pi, the street address of the Fountain Pen Hospital, the sequence of steps to reset the clock on the microwave, the number of scoops required for a pot of coffee, the year of the Norman Invasion, and Archie Campbell’s license plate number. I never get them confused – although it turns out that what I remember as Archie’s license plate, BR-549, is actually Junior Samples’ telephone number on Hee-Haw.

The things I can’t remember start with my jacket size and go on to encompass an entire constellation of things I would be better off remembering.

I remarked to someone recently that I tend to believe that if I cannot remember something, it must not have happened. When I said it, I was kidding. But now I’m not so sure. It’s disconcerting to run into someone I haven’t seen in many years, and in the course of reminiscing, discover that something they remember my having said or done is completely foreign to me. Have I forgotten, or are they remembering it wrong?

One thing I know with great certainty: I do not share the gift – or curse – of Bob Schneider’s stranger in the bar. I have seen the class photographs from multiple school years, and while I can name a good third of them, the rest of those kids are absolute strangers to me.

I don’t remember them, so they must not have really been there.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.