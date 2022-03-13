If you don't know what time it is, how can you be late?

Now that I have suffered through yet another capricious time change, I admit I have an ongoing struggle with daylight saving time. It’s not just getting up an hour earlier in the spring. At my age I don’t sleep like I used to so I’m usually up milking the chickens anyway.

Still, it does mean eating lunch at 11 a.m. Stomach Standard Time and going to bed at 9 p.m. Sleeping Standard Time. In the fall it means heading home from work and it being dark. This should not happen in our area.

Mid-afternoon dark attacks should be reserved for Juneau, Nome, and the environs to the far north. A 4:30 sunset ain’t fittin’, it just fittin’.

As you can see, DST gets me coming and going. For what it’s worth, I prefer we stay on DST the entire year, but nobody has asked me and if I make a unilateral command decision to personally operate on daylight saving time, I will miss a bunch of appointments by an hour at certain times of the year.

Usually after a few days I can make the required adjustment in my sleeping, walking, and eating routines. After all, what’s an hour among friends? For many moons the spring time change has been inflicted upon us on the last Sunday in March. Several years ago, for reasons known to virtually nobody, the change was moved to the second Sunday in March. Even a casual observer can see that this arbitrary and completely unjustified date wreaks havoc on the space/time continuum. So for the past few years we have to deal with not only the one-hour adjustment but also a two-week adjustment. Thus in addition to changing my clock, I also have to change my calendar.

At 2 a.m. on the designated Sunday, did it become Feb. 28 or April 1? This may seem like a small thing to you but there is quite a bit of difference. Feb. 28 was rather nippy while April 1 is likely to be mild, with different clothing required. If the calendar went back to Feb.28, does that mean I have to pay all of those bills again? And if it advanced to April, can I ignore any bills that came due in March?

Clearly the answers to these questions are of no small consequence. These are cosmic questions. What time is it? What month is it? There should be a standard that tells us these things but in the hyperspeed, hi-tech society of today, apparently no constants exist.

Perhaps we should all cluster around the global standard of Greenwich Mean Time. But there are at least two Greenwichs I am aware of. And checking local time, at the moment 5:35, I find GMT is 2:45. If we change, what happens to those five hours? I hope I have decoded all of this mess by the next time I travel by air. My ticket will state: Depart DHN 6/15/22 at 10 a.m., but should I be at the airport on May 1 or July 1? And should I be there at 9 or 11?

I’m so confused. Perhaps I should just move to the airport and await the flight announcement. Then again, maybe the airlines are the ones behind the whole time changing fiasco. It could be a way to improve their on-time ratings. If you don’t know what time it is, how can you be late?

Onward.

Norm Douglass, who writes from Dothan, shows up early or not at all.