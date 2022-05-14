I'm not crazy, am I?

I have been accused of having a touch of obsessive-compulsive disorder. I don’t think so, but the observation has been made by others – namely the one closest to me.

When we have a meal, she’ll watch with a bemused smile as I absent-mindedly rotate my plate until it is meets my liking. On the rare occasions we’ve stopped for a fast-food burger, she’ll watch me arrange a bed of napkins on which I spread the fries, apply black pepper, and then situate my sandwich for optimal ergonomics. We were in the theater watching “As Good as it Gets” years ago, and in one scene the camera pans across a series of jars in Jack Nicholson’s office. They were filled with M&Ms, segregated by color into individual containers. “Look,” she said. “He separates his M&Ms.”

I turned to her and replied, “So do I. I separate them by color, and then arrange them according to the light spectrum – red, then orange, then yellow, green, and blue. Then I eat all the brown ones because they don’t conform.”

She looked at me as if I were nuts, so I decided not to admit that I line them up along my keyboard between the numbers and the F keys and then eat from right to left.

I’m going to blame my mother, because she’s no longer here to protest. Besides, I have plenty of reason to suspect she contributed the OCD gene.

She would buy two of things, and was thrilled when the buy-one, get-one-free concept became popular because it provided an explanation. (I got that gene, too.) It’s no wonder that her favorite thing about royal families was the propensity to strive for two sons – “an heir and a spare!” she’d exclaim gleefully.

But it was in the kitchen where Mother’s OCD really shined. She had a pot to make tea in; a pot for rice; a bowl for butter beans, and a bowl for banana pudding. We never had cranberry sauce that it wasn’t in a fancy dish used only for that purpose, nevermind that the contents of the dish maintained a perfect impression of the tin can it came in.

My sisters and I cherish those peculiarities. When Mother died, and we were dismantling her home, my sisters would remember each compulsion as they uncovered various serving pieces. There was nothing I really wanted, but I wound up claiming the blue deep dish Corningware bowl that held countless batches of Mother’s banana pudding.

There was also a traditional meal that lives on in infamy. Mother’s mother would make it whenever we visited on Sunday, and Mother carried on the same tradition. “We’re having roastandriceandgravy,” Mother would said, as if it were all one word. Eventually it was shortened to RRG, perhaps by my nieces, who called Mother “G-Mo” and brought countless expressions into the family vernacular.

One component of RRG was cornbread, which Mother always made in one of two ancient cast-iron cornbread molds, one that produced corncob-ish pieces, and another that created four-inch sticks.

One weekend after Mother’s death and the subsequent estate sale to empty the house, but before a buyer closed on the sale, Bettye and I had gone to Atlanta to visit my younger sister, who was intent on capping the family visit with the traditional RRG. She cooked up some cornbread in a round cast-iron skillet, and when we sat down to eat, she said she wished she had thought to get one of the cornbread stick pans. She figured they got sold in the estate sale. I told her that Kathy, our older sister, probably had them. She later confirmed that she didn’t.

While we were in Atlanta, I got a text from the real estate agent, who had told me a few days before that we had a buyer. The buyer’s home inspector had finished and my agent wanted me to meet her at the house to go over his concerns. I met them there at lunch on Monday.

I got there early and I walked into the kitchen, which had been triple-checked, thoroughly cleaned, and left completely empty.

In the center of the counter were the two ancient cast-iron cornbread pans – the one with corncob shapes, and the plain stick one.

I still don’t know where they were or how they wound up there, but I’m glad I’m not obsessive enough to try to figure it out.

Bill Perkins is editorial page editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at bperkins@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7901. Support the work of Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

