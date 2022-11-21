 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'I'm thankful for:'

  • 0

-The six,count ‘em, grandkids

-New flannel shirts

-40 inch muskies

-The annual trip to Ontario with Smith providing the entertainment

-The huge, orange October full moon

-Uncle Zeke, Aunt Sue, Darcy and their mountain house providing blessed

relief from our July heat

-Big yellow peaches

-Locally owned businesses

-Azaleas and dogwoods in the spring

-Our pack of vicious, rampaging Schnauzers

-Super 8, Renaissance Group, Lake bunch, and the monthly Bubbafest

-Uncle Fudd, Aunt ‘Ne, Uncle Fred, and even the vicious Madam

People are also reading…

-A blazing oak fire on on a chilly winter night

-Mable’s pot roast and Mable herownself

-Clean underdrawers that magically appear in the chest when I need them

-A fresh Henry Clay cigar

-The GOYs, the PECs, and the Kash family

-Cold buttermilk

-Mable’s headlights returning from a trip from up north

-Turkey, hot off the smoker

-Saturday morning rain

-The latest offerings from my favorite authors; Carl Hiaasen, James Lee

Burke, Dan Jenkins, and Celestia Joy

-The ladies at the office known as “My stay out of jail crew”

-The Perseides meteor shower …I’ve seen it rain fire in the sky

-The Twelve Loyal Readers…Bless their hearts

For a bit longer,

Onward.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sticking with one-click

Sticking with one-click

Everybody, it seems, has a favorite holiday. Some people like Halloween, and I used to be one of them – not because of all the decorations, bu…

Erma Bombeck and me

Erma Bombeck and me

In early 1980s, when I was in high school, probably junior year, Santa Claus brought me a boxed set of Erma Bombeck books in paperback. Santa …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert