'I'm thankful for:'

-The six,count ‘em, grandkids
-New flannel shirts
-40 inch muskies
-The annual trip to Ontario with Smith providing the entertainment
-The huge, orange October full moon
-Uncle Zeke, Aunt Sue, Darcy and their mountain house providing blessed
relief from our July heat
-Big yellow peaches
-Locally owned businesses
-Azaleas and dogwoods in the spring
-Our pack of vicious, rampaging Schnauzers
-Super 8, Renaissance Group, Lake bunch, and the monthly Bubbafest
-Uncle Fudd, Aunt ‘Ne, Uncle Fred, and even the vicious Madam
-A blazing oak fire on on a chilly winter night
-Mable’s pot roast and Mable herownself
-Clean underdrawers that magically appear in the chest when I need them
-A fresh Henry Clay cigar
-The GOYs, the PECs, and the Kash family
-Cold buttermilk
-Mable’s headlights returning from a trip from up north
-Turkey, hot off the smoker
-Saturday morning rain
-The latest offerings from my favorite authors; Carl Hiaasen, James Lee
Burke, Dan Jenkins, and Celestia Joy
-The ladies at the office known as “My stay out of jail crew”
-The Perseides meteor shower …I’ve seen it rain fire in the sky
-The Twelve Loyal Readers…Bless their hearts
For a bit longer,
Onward.