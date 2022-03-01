Incumbent Kay Ivey still favored to win

Usually in a gubernatorial year the governor’s race grabs the spotlight. However, our open Senate seat with the avalanche of Washington dollars flooding into the Heart of Dixie, the governor’s race has become overshadowed.

It is also an obvious fact of political life that an open Senate seat is certain to be more competitive than a race with a popular incumbent governor running for reelection. Incumbency is a tremendous advantage. You get free daily publicity just by governing.

My prediction from the onset was that Kay Ivey would win reelection to another term and now with three months to the May 24 election, my prognostication is still that Gov. Ivey will win a reelection victory. Furthermore, my guess is that she wins without a runoff.

The best barometer of a gubernatorial outcome in a race with an incumbent governor is to look at how they ran the last time. Four years ago, Kay Ivey was a semi-incumbent. She had served over a year of Gov. Robert Bentley’s last term and was running for her first full term.