Informative, foolish words of wisdom

Thirty five years. That’s how long Norm columns have been inflicted upon the Twelve Loyal Readers. Something over 1,500 doses of drivel with little wisdom and much foolishness.

The early columns were largely inspired by the foibles of F-Troop. Once they moved out of the house, that source dwindled. They were still doing goofy things, I just didn’t know about them. Along came the grandkids, Seal Team 7, and they picked up some of the slack.

Many of the Twelve Loyal are of an age where the hi-jinks of the Seal Team ring a bell. Every now and then I will encounter one of the Twelve and the conversation goes something like this, “Umm...Last week’s column, what was that all about?” The question is usually whispered lest some eavesdropping agent overhear and accuse the Loyal Reader of lack of self respect and stupidity.

In recent times a few of the Twelve have emailed me their comments. I find this odd for two reasons. First, the NSA reads all of our emails, and, if you are ever subjected to a hearing about your mental capacity, this will surely be used against you. Second, most of the Twelve fear computers and see them as evil harbingers of an alien invasion.