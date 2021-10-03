Informative, foolish words of wisdom

Thirty five years. That’s how long Norm columns have been inflicted upon the Twelve Loyal Readers. Something over 1,500 doses of drivel with little wisdom and much foolishness.
The early columns were largely inspired by the foibles of F-Troop. Once they moved out of the house, that source dwindled. They were still doing goofy things, I just didn’t know about them. Along came the grandkids, Seal Team 7, and they picked up some of the slack.
Many of the Twelve Loyal are of an age where the hi-jinks of the Seal Team ring a bell. Every now and then I will encounter one of the Twelve and the conversation goes something like this, “Umm...Last week’s column, what was that all about?” The question is usually whispered lest some eavesdropping agent overhear and accuse the Loyal Reader of lack of self respect and stupidity.
In recent times a few of the Twelve have emailed me their comments. I find this odd for two reasons. First, the NSA reads all of our emails, and, if you are ever subjected to a hearing about your mental capacity, this will surely be used against you. Second, most of the Twelve fear computers and see them as evil harbingers of an alien invasion.
As you would imagine, I like some columns more than others but what I like doesn’t necessarily translate into what the Twelve Loyal will like. In the end I suppose it doesn’t really matter because I write this mess for myself, a form of therapy as I am allowed to vent, observe and opine on any subject I choose. If you don’t like a particular column, well, at least you have something to wrap the shellcrackers in.
I never know which columns will pass muster with Mable and which will be found wanting. Recently, I penned a column about women and their purses thinking no more of it than, “Well, there’s one more week out of the way,” only to have Mable say, “That was one of your best and you will never know why.” True dat.
One of Rudolph’s favorites was about eBay and some of the great deals available there. I noted that there were marvelous prices on polo shirts but the deals on used underwear were absolutely spectacular. For some reason he enjoyed that notion.
My personal favorites are, of course, those that are completely nonsensical. I thought the column a few weeks back about Don Ho and Tiny Bubbas was special. Sadly, I found that nobody knows who Don Ho is. So you never know.
You get an idea or a phrase or even just a word. You massage it and turn it into a page and a half of handwritten hapless blather then throw it against the wall and see if some of it sticks. More often than not it slides down to the floor. I feel pretty confident in predicting that next week’s column will be better than this one. Sort of a tallest midget in the circus syndrome.
I’m also comfortable in saying that there won’t be 25 more years of this. So hunker down and try to outlast it exactly like a bad case of hives. You are more than halfway done...as am I.