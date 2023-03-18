A few weeks back, we took a road trip to Atlanta to see Bobby Weir and the Wolf Brothers with the Atlanta Symphony. There was an unusually broad demographic in the audience – teenagers at one end of the spectrum, and people who may well have been in their 80s. And lest you assume the octogenarians were symphony season ticketholders who didn’t know what they were in for, it should be pointed out that many of them were in tie-dye – maybe even 50-year-old hippiewear.

Makes sense to me. Bobby is 75, and started playing in the Grateful Dead as a teenager. He works out religiously to stay in shape for the road.

The same sort of scene emerged several months ago, when we went to see another longtime favorite of mine, Hot Tuna, at Carnegie Hall. Hot Tuna is Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen, who also emerged from the San Francisco music scene in the 60s as members of Jefferson Airplane. Those fellows, are in their 80s, and drew as broad a crowd as Bobby did.

At the Atlanta show, between our 7th-row floor seats and the stage, was a middle-aged man and a younger guy about 20. Judging by their interaction, it was apparent they were father and son, and they were enjoying the outing as much or more than they’d enjoy watching the Atlanta Braves.

It made me think of my own father. He would have never have suggested taking me to a concert, and if I suggested it, he’d react as if I’d suggested we jump off a cliff together.

He didn’t get it, but he wasn’t alone. None of the adults I knew seemed to have a clue about what motivated their kids. As a generation, they were disconnected, or at least that’s the way it seemed.

As a teenager and young adult, I thought I had it all figured out. I used to take great delight in what adults seemed not to know. They watched Lawrence Welk, Jackie Gleason, Walter Cronkite, and Johnny Carson. They listened to country music on the AM dial. They read Readers’ Digest and the daily newspaper.

I, on the other hand, listened to rock’n’roll stations, read music magazines, novels, and paperback copies of the works of Kant and Hegel and Camus, even though those cats were a bit over my head.

And I was optimistic while all the adults around me seemed somewhat disillusioned. I never really understood why, and just figured it was all part of being old.

Now that I’m old, I’m beginning to understand.

I used to enjoy reading People magazine. Now I don’t know who those people are.

I used to watch the Grammys. Now I don’t know who those people are, or why anyone would listen to that noise.

I imagine Bobby and Jorma and Jack know who those people are and why people listen to their music, and they’re a generation ahead of me. And I have an idea how they might describe me, and it’s not “hip” or “with-it” or “groovy.” They’d call me a square.

Last week, we watched the Academy Awards, which underscored the squareness that has fallen over me. We’d seen most of the nominees for Best Picture, and wondered why most of them got any attention. A friend had told me I would absolutely love “Everything, Everywhere, All At Once,” which won Best Picture and a slew of other categories. We watched it, and as the credits began to crawl, looked at each other with expressions that asked, “What the hell did we just watch?”

Ditto “Triangle of Sadness.”

Years back, I wrote a weekly movie review column, and would occasionally get mail from frustrated readers, the gist of which was “You’re no reviewer; you like everything.”

Guilty. I try to find something redeeming everywhere. It’s my nature; I’ve always been a glass-half-full sort of guy.

But lately, I’ve gotten a little concerned about how the world around me doesn’t make any sense. Worse is my reaction to these puzzling things.

For instance, I don’t understand why a business would install self-checkout stations and eliminate cashiers. Wouldn’t that encourage theft?

And my reaction: I’m not their employee; why should I be expected to do what they used to pay someone to do?

It’s crotchety. And I don’t like it. So get off my lawn.

Is it just me?