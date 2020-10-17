Is there a coronavirus plan for Alabama? Not that we can see.

As a senior staffer at the Alabama Policy Institute I have had the privilege of being counted as a member of the Governor’s Coronavirus Task Force since nearly its inception. Despite being on the informational calls for the Task Force, I cannot point to anything that defines the phase line the governor is trying to reach. I have read through all of the recent directives and orders and can find nothing that elucidates success. It is not enough to just to say that we’re going to keep on keeping on. We need to know at what point the leaders of our society plan to make changes.

This is not an issue confined just to Alabama. I recently participated by invitation in a special seminar with a constitutional law professor from Georgetown who addressed this conundrum specifically. He rightly pointed out that every governor should have the ability to make emergency declarations when information is limited and disaster appears imminent. But he went on to say that, as information becomes more readily attainable, governors must begin to recognize that pandemic powers can shift to becoming infringements on constitutional liberties. This same thesis has been further expounded by API’s in-house scholar Professor Adam MacLeod, in which he reviewed recent court rulings such as one in Pennsylvania that determined that what was once a clearly intended effort to “flatten the curve” has become an open-ended suspension of civil liberties with no end in sight. The only manner in which the governor can truly avoid the claim of citizens that their rights are being abridged is to show clearly that her decisions are not arbitrary but in fact have a designated end-state.